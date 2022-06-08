‘What used to mean you’re rich but now means the opposite?’ – 21 on the money giveaways

Life

There are certain things people own that scream out that they have more money than they know what to do with, like a ridiculously expensive watch that still does nothing more exciting than tell the time.

Or two ridiculous watches, one on each wrist.

We only mention this after Redditor kaybee666 asked this.

“What used to mean you were rich but now means that you’re poor?”

We’d prefer ‘not rich’ to ‘poor’ but everyone knew what they were getting at. And these 21 answers were all totally on the money.

1.

‘Giant satellite dish in the yard.’

NeedsMoreTuba

2.

‘Carpet in the bathroom.’

SLObro152

3.

‘About a hundred years ago, poor people had horses and rich people had cars.’



Cute_Character_1603

‘The stables have turned.’

AgentK1309

4.

‘Back in the 80s people showed off they were rich by opening their wallet and a long plastic sleeve of credit cards dropped down. Now it just means you’re a broke ass living off of credit.’

ludicrouspeed

5.

‘I read once that rooms on the bottom floor of apartments used to be the more sought after ones before Elevators, so poor people were usually on the higher floors.’

Bladebrent

6.

‘A 35” TV.’

Kelli217

7.

‘Marrying cousins.’

bdbr

8.

‘Wallpaper. 50 years ago, the nicest homes had wallpaper, and married couples picking it out was the same caliber as middle-class couples now choosing paint colors.

‘Today, any time I see a rental property or house for sale with wallpaper instead of a fresh coat of paint, it’s always a place that’s significantly cheaper, looks poorly managed, and in need of repairs.

ElectroTurnip

9.

‘White Bread.

‘White bread signified that you had the money to buy or pay someone to grind grain into white flour, where peasants couldn’t afford or didn’t have the time so their flour was less refined and made brown bread.

‘Quick edit, the saying “The daily grind” comes from this era as well, since as a regular person you’d generally grind your own grain, barley or whatever daily.’



nzjeux

10.

‘Dial up internet.’

AlarmingNectarine

11.

‘Sugar rotted teeth.

‘The rich aristocracy in England used to brush their teeth with honey which made them slowly rot. The poor had no access to sugar at all so generally had nicer teeth….although it’s all relative, their teeth were also bad compared to modern standards, even modern English standards!’ [Steady on – Ed].

Wiggggles