Susanna Hoffs’ reply to how ‘Walk Like An Egyptian’ was written made everyone’s day better
It’s always a treat when a big name takes the time out to reply to a tweet which you wouldn’t imagine they’d even see, let alone respond to.
And this is surely up there with the very best.
It all started with this tweet by @bobservant on Twitter, Neil Forsyth’s fictional cheeseburger tycoon who was memorably brought to TV and radio by Brian Cox a few years back.
And, well, this happened.
And it wasn’t just author Neil Forsyth who was delighted.
What a moment. pic.twitter.com/unyrr89mWr
— Neil Forsyth (@mrneilforsyth) June 8, 2022
It also spread cheer throughout Twitter (not a phrase you see every day) and prompted more than a few questions.
That is fucking sensational
— Jim (@Barcajim3) June 8, 2022
You wouldn't remember after a few cans of Kestrel.
— Alastair Wainwright (@AlDoubleU) June 7, 2022
How wild must have life in The Bangles have been if she’s prepared to accept this as a possibility? I mean, who goes to Invergowrie services..?
— Richard Winton (@richardwinton) June 8, 2022
As Susanna hasn't disputed this, can we get a blue plaque for this moment of history at Invergowrie Services?
— Philip Dorward 💜 (@PhilDorward) June 8, 2022
I mean, sure. You'll have to build Invergowrie Services first
— Big the Dave (@GeeItSomeLaldy) June 8, 2022
Note, Bob never asked for a penny in royalties.
The man’s a giant.
— Dave Thomas (@endofmeoldcigar) June 8, 2022
So, there is no truth to the rumour that "Eternal Flame" was a tribute to the longevity of Bob's pilot light?
— BD_Alexander (@bd_alexander) June 8, 2022
🤣
and if i ever had the good fortune to bump into you in Invergowrie chip shop, my first question would be "Susanna, what's Bob Servant really like?"
— etymologic (@etymologic) June 7, 2022
To conclude …
I love Twitter pic.twitter.com/0nWadfoQqj
— Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) June 8, 2022
And this.
I think this is probably my favourite ever Twitter exchange. Thank you both for making the world a better place.
— Rae Stewart (@MrRaeStewart) June 7, 2022
And if you don’t already follow @bobservant on Twitter here.
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Twitter @SusannaHoffs @bobservant @mrneilforsyth