Susanna Hoffs’ reply to how ‘Walk Like An Egyptian’ was written made everyone’s day better

It’s always a treat when a big name takes the time out to reply to a tweet which you wouldn’t imagine they’d even see, let alone respond to.

And this is surely up there with the very best.

It all started with this tweet by @bobservant on Twitter, Neil Forsyth’s fictional cheeseburger tycoon who was memorably brought to TV and radio by Brian Cox a few years back.

And, well, this happened.

And it wasn’t just author Neil Forsyth who was delighted.

It also spread cheer throughout Twitter (not a phrase you see every day) and prompted more than a few questions.

That is fucking sensational — Jim (@Barcajim3) June 8, 2022

You wouldn't remember after a few cans of Kestrel. — Alastair Wainwright (@AlDoubleU) June 7, 2022

How wild must have life in The Bangles have been if she’s prepared to accept this as a possibility? I mean, who goes to Invergowrie services..? — Richard Winton (@richardwinton) June 8, 2022

As Susanna hasn't disputed this, can we get a blue plaque for this moment of history at Invergowrie Services? — Philip Dorward 💜 (@PhilDorward) June 8, 2022

I mean, sure. You'll have to build Invergowrie Services first — Big the Dave (@GeeItSomeLaldy) June 8, 2022

Note, Bob never asked for a penny in royalties. The man’s a giant. — Dave Thomas (@endofmeoldcigar) June 8, 2022

So, there is no truth to the rumour that "Eternal Flame" was a tribute to the longevity of Bob's pilot light? — BD_Alexander (@bd_alexander) June 8, 2022

🤣

and if i ever had the good fortune to bump into you in Invergowrie chip shop, my first question would be "Susanna, what's Bob Servant really like?" — etymologic (@etymologic) June 7, 2022

To conclude …

I love Twitter pic.twitter.com/0nWadfoQqj — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) June 8, 2022

And this.

I think this is probably my favourite ever Twitter exchange. Thank you both for making the world a better place. — Rae Stewart (@MrRaeStewart) June 7, 2022

And if you don’t already follow @bobservant on Twitter here.

