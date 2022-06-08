Sky News gave Jeremy Hunt’s name a familiar NSFW makeover – and it’s as funny as ever

Entertainment

Jeremy Hunt may have got on the wrong side of Nadine Dorries on Monday, but you’d almost have thought he was in Sky News presenter Sophie Ridge’s bad books too, after she called him a very bad word – accidentally.

The wonderful Scott Bryan spotted the error.

Oh GOD Sky News just said “Jeremy C**t” and the presenter didn’t even notice pic.twitter.com/9Z50g4RcSG — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 6, 2022

Either she didn’t notice or hoped nobody else did. Either way, Twitter enjoyed the gaffe enormously.

Huge congratulations to Sky News on finally nailing the correct pronunciation of Jeremy Hunt 😍 pic.twitter.com/naSeJ6rLxs — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) June 7, 2022

Listen carefully! If Jeremy Hunt becomes PM this will happen a lot more (I’ve been asking @alifortescue interviewed here, & @SkyNews for 2 years if they endangered refugee lives by chasing dinghies in the Channel in a charter boat without a trained crew)pic.twitter.com/zVdFS3zpz9 https://t.co/J4rDSO91Bp — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) June 7, 2022

I will never not find news presenters saying “Jeremy Cunt” funny. Simple pleasures and all that. Lovely stuff. — Andy (@alreadytaken74) June 6, 2022

honestly this has now happened so many times I think it's the only proportionate response https://t.co/TIbciLd7RI — Alan White (@aljwhite) June 6, 2022

A Sky News reporter just said Jeremy Cunt instead of Jeremy Hunt. Would have been funnier if she’d accidentally called Boris Johnson a fucking dickhead twat though. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 6, 2022

It isn’t the first time the former scourge of junior doctors has caused NSFW mayhem for presenters. This supercut lists some of those occasions.

Just a handy compilation of all the times people have got Jeremy Hunt's name wrong.

(Will probably need updating soon) pic.twitter.com/u8hr3xwAI8 — Daniel Holland🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 17, 2019

There might be a solution.

Maybe he should just change his name to Jeremy Cunt so that people accidentally call him Jeremy Hunt again. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 6, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Yet another BBC presenter gets Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong in the most entertaining way possible

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab, Screengrab