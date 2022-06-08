Entertainment

Sky News gave Jeremy Hunt’s name a familiar NSFW makeover – and it’s as funny as ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2022

Jeremy Hunt may have got on the wrong side of Nadine Dorries on Monday, but you’d almost have thought he was in Sky News presenter Sophie Ridge’s bad books too, after she called him a very bad word – accidentally.

The wonderful Scott Bryan spotted the error.

Either she didn’t notice or hoped nobody else did. Either way, Twitter enjoyed the gaffe enormously.

It isn’t the first time the former scourge of junior doctors has caused NSFW mayhem for presenters. This supercut lists some of those occasions.

There might be a solution.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Yet another BBC presenter gets Jeremy Hunt’s name wrong in the most entertaining way possible

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab, Screengrab