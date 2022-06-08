A mother leopard’s stalking lesson for her baby has gone viral all over again

Animals

Like parents everywhere, this mother leopard had to show her baby a bit of encouragement – and she nailed it.

‘And the Oscar goes to …’

Jumping like that gives the budding hunter the feedback it needs to know that stalking works, while also clearly entertaining zoo visitors.

The five-year-old clip got a new lease of life when it turned up on Reddit’s r/funny forum, picking up a lot of reactions – like these.

Pretend scared, just like humans!

Da_Vader

Yup, just playing along. Mama leopard is a good sport.

dircurrant

“If I don’t move she won’t see me” haha

LucasTS_

Making training look like play … every Mom knows that one great trick.

QuestionableAI

Yeah, but when I train my kid to stalk and attack people by acting like it’s a fun game I get weird looks and everyone says “we’re calling the cops”.

corvidae21

A Redditor named u/-Disgruntled-Goat- said what we were all thinking –

If I could jump like that casually I would bounce all over the place all the time.

via Gfycat

