James Blunt had the best response to this gig-goer’s confession

Over on the fabulous anonymous confession site @fesshole this particular gig-goer owned up to a habit to get their own back on people who insist on recording the whole thing on their phones.

My favourite thing to do at gigs is to sing really loud but badly so that people who film all the songs have their videos ruined. — Fesshole 🧻 (@fesshole) April 15, 2022

Here’s just a flavour of what people made of that.

Damn right. They shouldn't be videoing it. You're never going to watch it back, just enjoy the moment! — Chris Tate-Davies (@tatedavies) April 15, 2022

Thanks, Ian Brown. But it ruins it for everyone who paid to see you too. — ❓🦎 (@curiousiguana) April 15, 2022

My favourite thing to do at gigs is to listen to the band I paid to see. Weird. — Stuff said late (@LateSaid) April 15, 2022

But the real reason we’re here is because it was picked up by James Blunt, who had the perfect response.

Been doing this for years. https://t.co/29qKLirGp6 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 7, 2022

Hits the right note (on Twitter) every time.

And if you don’t already, follow @fesshole on Twitter here!

