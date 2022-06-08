Ian Blackford’s Monty Python gag at Boris Johnson’s expense was A++

News

Highlight of today’s PMQs – not a phrase we’ll use every week, obviously, was SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford’s Monty Python gag at the expense of beleaguered Boris Johnson.

Here's the incredible moment @Ianblackford_MP compared @BorisJohnson to Monty Python's Black Knight, running around declaring "it's just a flesh wound!" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Eae4MQcX8W — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 8, 2022

A++.

Although Labour’s Angela Eagle wasn’t far behind with this opening salvo.

Angela Eagle – This week's events just show how loathed the Prime Minister is… can he explain if 148 of his own backbenchers don't trust him, why on earth should the country? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/qCyHrQIjsg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 8, 2022

And in third place, Labour leader, Keir Starmer.

'24 hours at A&E used to be a TV programme – now it's his policy!' Sir Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson's 'wanting and inadequate' NHS standards his government stand over. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/OnQPgkY9uM — LBC (@LBC) June 8, 2022

