Ian Blackford’s Monty Python gag at Boris Johnson’s expense was A++

John Plunkett. Updated June 8th, 2022

Highlight of today’s PMQs – not a phrase we’ll use every week, obviously, was SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford’s Monty Python gag at the expense of beleaguered Boris Johnson.

A++.

Although Labour’s Angela Eagle wasn’t far behind with this opening salvo.

And in third place, Labour leader, Keir Starmer.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain