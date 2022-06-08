Ian Blackford’s Monty Python gag at Boris Johnson’s expense was A++
Highlight of today’s PMQs – not a phrase we’ll use every week, obviously, was SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford’s Monty Python gag at the expense of beleaguered Boris Johnson.
Here's the incredible moment @Ianblackford_MP compared @BorisJohnson to Monty Python's Black Knight, running around declaring "it's just a flesh wound!" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Eae4MQcX8W
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 8, 2022
A++.
Although Labour’s Angela Eagle wasn’t far behind with this opening salvo.
Angela Eagle – This week's events just show how loathed the Prime Minister is… can he explain if 148 of his own backbenchers don't trust him, why on earth should the country? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/qCyHrQIjsg
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 8, 2022
And in third place, Labour leader, Keir Starmer.
'24 hours at A&E used to be a TV programme – now it's his policy!'
Sir Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson's 'wanting and inadequate' NHS standards his government stand over. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/OnQPgkY9uM
— LBC (@LBC) June 8, 2022
Source Twitter @BestForBritain