This US versus UK Harry Potter misunderstanding would have made it a very different story indeed

With book sales of more than 500 million worldwide, you could throw a stick and hit seven Harry Potter fans – though we don’t recommend it – especially as they’re mostly children.

The editions sold in the UK and in the US aren’t identical – for example the book known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone became Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for the US audience. But not everything was rewritten – or refilmed – for America, and that led to some misunderstandings.

TikTok channel Reddit Journals shared some of them.

Scotland? How?

One fan stitched her Harry Potter misunderstanding, and we doubt there’ll be a better one.

She wasn’t alone.

It wasn’t even just the US that thought Filch had carte blanche to drop-kick children.

In related news, next time there’s a trolley buffet on the train, just ask for Jelly Slugs and see where it gets you.

