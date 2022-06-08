This US versus UK Harry Potter misunderstanding would have made it a very different story indeed
With book sales of more than 500 million worldwide, you could throw a stick and hit seven Harry Potter fans – though we don’t recommend it – especially as they’re mostly children.
The editions sold in the UK and in the US aren’t identical – for example the book known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone became Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for the US audience. But not everything was rewritten – or refilmed – for America, and that led to some misunderstandings.
TikTok channel Reddit Journals shared some of them.
@reddit.journals #redditjournals ♬ original sound – Reddit Journals
Scotland? How?
One fan stitched her Harry Potter misunderstanding, and we doubt there’ll be a better one.
@kellyjeanlikesgreenbeans #stitch with @reddit.journals it took watching Bridgerton for me to learn…. #harrypotter #weasley #british ♬ original sound – Kel
She wasn’t alone.
It wasn’t even just the US that thought Filch had carte blanche to drop-kick children.
In related news, next time there’s a trolley buffet on the train, just ask for Jelly Slugs and see where it gets you.
Source @kellyjeanlikesgreenbeans Image Screengrab