This is surely the only political commentary you need today

The morning after Boris Johnson’s vote of (no) confidence the night before, there was one picture of the beleaguered PM that dominated today’s front pages.

Here it is on the Metro …

… the Guardian …



… and finally, the Times.

And it was when the Times that tweeted the picture of Johnson being driven away from Parliament that it prompted the only political commentary you need today, as highlighted by @anitathetweeter.

The only political commentary I need today pic.twitter.com/5d28kVqVg4 — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) June 7, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to see …

Nailed it.

