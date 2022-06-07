This brilliantly clever Love Island producer spoof is the funniest thing about the dating show’s return

Entertainment

Love Island is back on ITV2 in a return that was only slightly overshadowed by Boris Johnson’s vote of (no) confidence on Monday night.

And you don’t have to be a fan of the show to enjoy the brilliant Munya Chawawa’s take on ‘Love Island producers every year’.

And it’s both the funniest and cleverest two minutes we’ll watch today.

Nailed it!

And just a little bit of the love people had for it.

Loved the line "Can you just laugh at absolutely nothing?!" 😅 — TV Presenter Ria Hebden (@riahebden) June 6, 2022

“David put an accent on please” has fucking folded me 🤣🤣🤣 — Lewis Young (@Lewis_Young007) June 7, 2022

Someone get jesus in the villa *Titters in new testament* 😂😂😂💥 — Pato Number 9 (@Patonumber9) June 6, 2022

Loool Nahh I love this man 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — simplymicheline🇨🇩 (@michelinez123) June 6, 2022

And if you don’t already follow @munyachawawa on Twitter here or visit his website here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @munyachawawa