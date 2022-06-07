The government just compared the NHS to Netflix – 17 funniest (and most despairing) comebacks

News

After his not entirely resounding vote of confidence from his fellow Tory MPs, Boris Johnson returned his attention to his packed political agenda, which this week is all about health, apparently.

The good news is it’s already gone viral, the bad news is it’s probably not for the reasons he would have hoped.

Over to journalist Adam Bienkov on Twitter to bring us the latest from the PM’s plans for the NHS.

Opinion was divided whether they meant ‘blockbuster’ or ‘Blockbuster’ but everyone agreed they had lost the plot, prompting no end of mockery on Twitter.

Here are 17 of the funniest (and most despairing) responses

1.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has explained he will transform the NHS into a "blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix", seemingly unaware Blockbuster no longer exists, precisely because of the existence of Netflix 😳 — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) June 7, 2022

2.

Limited choice of good things mixed with lots of stuff that nobody wants? — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 7, 2022

3.

Ah yes, Netflix. That thing the rich supplement with four other paid services and the poor have to beg or steal to enjoy. https://t.co/bOQRaetnYf — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) June 7, 2022

4.

Oh, for the fuckest of sakes! https://t.co/65wlnm2cGm — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) June 7, 2022

5.

"Hello, welcome to the NHS. What would you like to be healed?"

"Surprise Me!" https://t.co/JXgaIBQcwJ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 7, 2022

6.

I'm very sorry but we've been unable to recommission your grandmother for another season 😔💐 https://t.co/TAEguPjCW5 — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) June 7, 2022

7.

BECAUSE YOU HAD THIS PROCEDDURE MAYBE YOU'D LIKE THIS ONE https://t.co/c6gc1pjtkj — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) June 7, 2022

8.

'Blockbuster' went bankrupt and Netflix charges keep getting higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/03TbqgJYip — (@JayJay08752584) June 7, 2022

9.

Hospital waiting lists are so long these days that I had to get my hernia op on Disney+. — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) June 7, 2022

10.

11.

So like … no longer existing? https://t.co/mxih42eEjF — katie spalding (@supermathskid) June 7, 2022

12.

13.

Did they craft this announcement with the aid of a Nadine Dorries Random Policy Generator? — Rebecca Jules (@RebeccaJJules) June 7, 2022

14.

"He's invented a blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix, what have you done??" pic.twitter.com/udIJk2fnUY — Cants (@cantseyy) June 7, 2022

15.

Endlessly scrolling through all the available treatments and being unable to choose one you actually want to have. https://t.co/pwQWpU2ZYD — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) June 7, 2022

16.

What does this mean? The NHS is going to become a video cassette rental store or an on demand digital subscription service? https://t.co/YapiUm03J0 — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) June 7, 2022

17.

Surely being Blockbuster in the age of Netflix essentially means closing down almost everywhere? — Darren Newman (@DazNewman) June 7, 2022

To conclude …

Blockbuster Video in the age of Netflix? Fab. https://t.co/otkI9nj4qN — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) June 7, 2022

