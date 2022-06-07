The Daily Star’s takedown of this GB News ‘scoop’ deserves a Pulitzer
You might already have seen the extraordinary GB News ‘scoop’ about Sue Gray singing karaoke at a ‘boozy Whitehall bash’ before the pandemic.
Extraordinary, of course, because GB News thought it worth reporting that someone should have attended a party when it was perfectly legal to do so.
You can read 19 of our favourite responses here but this one – from the Daily Star – surly deserves an award all of its own.
Oof.
— Rhys Thomas (@_RhysThomas) June 6, 2022
Burned by the Daily Star, better get some good Jojoba oil for that
— Paul Himself 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Paulie_Cashews) June 6, 2022
Haha! Brilliant!
— Damon (@damocrat) June 6, 2022
Hello, is that the Fire Brigade?
Yes, its Harwood again… pic.twitter.com/MkVyPuiWDO
— Nathan Dennis 🇺🇦 (@nathansldennis) June 6, 2022
And it reminded @RebeccaJJules of this from a few months back.
To conclude …
— Emma 🇮🇪🏴 (@Emi_Kella) June 6, 2022
Source Twitter @dailystar H/T Twitter @StevePeers