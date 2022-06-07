Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s verdict on Theresa May’s vote of confidence hasn’t aged well

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 7th, 2022

Boris Johnson has won the challenge to his authority by 211 to 148 – a far higher number of rebels than most people expected, and he and his supporters have been spinning like origami birds in a wind tunnel.

They weren’t particularly convincing.

With faux triumph ringing through the Tory ranks, an old clip of Jacob Rees-Mogg turned up to spoil the party.

People weren’t happy to let it lie.

What could possibly have influenced Rees-Mogg to hold two such differing opinions?

Source Newsnight Image Screengrab