Jacob Rees-Mogg’s verdict on Theresa May’s vote of confidence hasn’t aged well

Boris Johnson has won the challenge to his authority by 211 to 148 – a far higher number of rebels than most people expected, and he and his supporters have been spinning like origami birds in a wind tunnel.

Boris Johnson, who has just suffered the worst result in a confidence vote of any sitting PM ever, describes it as "a very good result for politics and the country. It's a convincing result, a decisive result.” — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 6, 2022

They weren’t particularly convincing.

The boos were actually cheers & a greater level of rejection than any Tory leader has ever endured & survived is actually a famous & resounding victory. I'm so glad we've cleared that up. Parking tickets & e-scooters on the big show today. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 7, 2022

“This is an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result, meaning we can now move on…” pic.twitter.com/9Hqan7VRIq — Jason (@NickMotown) June 7, 2022

Does Boris Johnson think we can’t add up? 4 in 10 of his own MPs don’t have confidence in him, rising to 7 in 10 if you just count the backbenchers – and he’s telling us it’s a “very good result”. He’s going full Trump #NoConfidenceVote — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 6, 2022

Whatever they spin, just remember this is the worst result a sitting prime minister has ever had in a confidence vote. Keep that in your head. The rest is just howling-at-the-moon horseshit. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 6, 2022

Oh dear. Don’t do this please… it’s embarrassing https://t.co/1AYrFCeUD6 — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 6, 2022

"There were only 5 people eaten out of thousands.

It's a thumping victory" pic.twitter.com/JxRP86FpOi — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 6, 2022

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command” George Orwell, 1984 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 7, 2022

they’re running out of adjectives to describe just how good this result is — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 6, 2022

With faux triumph ringing through the Tory ranks, an old clip of Jacob Rees-Mogg turned up to spoil the party.

“This is a very bad result for the prime minister, 117 votes against her… much worse than she thought” says Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, who insists the result is worse that it looks as an ”overwhelming majority of backbenchers have voted against her” #newsnight | @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/pq7x1aaEOY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) December 12, 2018

People weren’t happy to let it lie.

117 votes against Theresa May was “ a very bad result .. much worse than it looks “ JRM told me the last time Tory MPs went to a vote of confidence .. https://t.co/YzjP86ufli — emily m (@maitlis) June 6, 2022

Didn't age well that comment 😆 So his 'great man' Johnson should now resign too? https://t.co/HUqenkblyV — Dr Charles Tannock (@CharlesTannock) June 6, 2022

Worth remembering this later… https://t.co/MK8eqA4axL — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) June 6, 2022

Boris Johnson just won with a smaller percentage of the votes than Theresa May pic.twitter.com/CdffMQYQQz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

Jacob Rees Mogg was most insistent Theresa May was done when 117 Tory MPs voted against her. *light cough* pic.twitter.com/9eKR2hi4GG — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 6, 2022

Following the 2019 Theresa May no confidence vote @Jacob_Rees_Mogg said “This is a very bad result for the prime minister, 117 votes against her… much worse than she thought” I can’t imagine what he’s going to say about 148 votes against Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/LfLZThjbFs — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 6, 2022

when 63% was a terrible result (today was 59%) https://t.co/UwqNf89OeG — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 6, 2022

What could possibly have influenced Rees-Mogg to hold two such differing opinions?

To be fair to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the situation now is *very* different. His own job’s at stake, as no-one other than Johnson would be idiotic enough to place him in a position of power. That means it’s nothing like this at all. Oh no. https://t.co/enXHbtZoFd — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 7, 2022

