This MP’s brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak is supremely satisfying viewing

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2022

Amid all the excitement around Boris Johnson’s vote of (no) confidence, it would have been easy to miss Rishi Sunak’s appearance before a committee of MPs.

And it would be a real shame if you didn’t watch this fabulous two minutes of the chancellor being questioned about his measures to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The MP putting the questions is Labour’s Siobhain McDonagh and it’s as brutal as it is supremely satisfying (and Sunak’s increasingly irritated responses a vivid glimpse of the real him).

Bravo, Siobain McDonagh.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @Bounce_BackLoan