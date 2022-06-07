This MP’s brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak is supremely satisfying viewing
Amid all the excitement around Boris Johnson’s vote of (no) confidence, it would have been easy to miss Rishi Sunak’s appearance before a committee of MPs.
And it would be a real shame if you didn’t watch this fabulous two minutes of the chancellor being questioned about his measures to help tackle the cost of living crisis.
The MP putting the questions is Labour’s Siobhain McDonagh and it’s as brutal as it is supremely satisfying (and Sunak’s increasingly irritated responses a vivid glimpse of the real him).
Uhoh @Siobhain_Mc has just handed @RishiSunak his arse on a plate…. pic.twitter.com/GMUnxBeIBT
— MrBounceBack.com (@Bounce_BackLoan) June 6, 2022
Bravo, Siobain McDonagh.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
OOOOF!
Please watch this. You won't be disappointed. https://t.co/HkVynHzdhp
— Miffy 🏳️🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 6, 2022
Sunak's tragedy is that, thanks to Brexit cultery, client journalism & Johnson's filthy coat-tails, he got all the way to Chancellor without ever having to answer difficult questions. When he is required to, the mask slips quick & the arrogant condescension kicks in quicker. https://t.co/B4SZAFaVFO
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 6, 2022
I spent four years on the Treasury Committee and cannot recall a more pompous, poorly prepared and complacent witness as this Chancellor.
Superb questioning from @Siobhain_Mc
— Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) June 7, 2022
Siobhain just ate Rishi Sunak up with those facts 😂
pic.twitter.com/1KWdpA0cRq
— KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) June 6, 2022
PHONE THE BIZZIES! THERE'S BEEN A MASSACRE!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LUDHksAqLr
— 🌟🌟🌟 RedStevo 🌟🌟🌟 (@RedStevo78) June 6, 2022
