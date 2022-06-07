This MP’s brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak is supremely satisfying viewing

News

Amid all the excitement around Boris Johnson’s vote of (no) confidence, it would have been easy to miss Rishi Sunak’s appearance before a committee of MPs.

And it would be a real shame if you didn’t watch this fabulous two minutes of the chancellor being questioned about his measures to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The MP putting the questions is Labour’s Siobhain McDonagh and it’s as brutal as it is supremely satisfying (and Sunak’s increasingly irritated responses a vivid glimpse of the real him).

Bravo, Siobain McDonagh.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

OOOOF! Please watch this. You won't be disappointed. https://t.co/HkVynHzdhp — Miffy 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 6, 2022

Sunak's tragedy is that, thanks to Brexit cultery, client journalism & Johnson's filthy coat-tails, he got all the way to Chancellor without ever having to answer difficult questions. When he is required to, the mask slips quick & the arrogant condescension kicks in quicker. https://t.co/B4SZAFaVFO — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 6, 2022

I spent four years on the Treasury Committee and cannot recall a more pompous, poorly prepared and complacent witness as this Chancellor. Superb questioning from @Siobhain_Mc pic.twitter.com/khUm876qSi — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) June 7, 2022

Siobhain just ate Rishi Sunak up with those facts 😂

pic.twitter.com/1KWdpA0cRq — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) June 6, 2022

PHONE THE BIZZIES! THERE'S BEEN A MASSACRE!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LUDHksAqLr — 🌟🌟🌟 RedStevo 🌟🌟🌟 (@RedStevo78) June 6, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Bounce_BackLoan