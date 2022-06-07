27 favourite reactions to Boris Johnson’s confidence vote

Politics

As you’ll no doubt know, Monday’s vote in the Parliamentary Conservative Party was a win for Boris Johnson – technically, at least.

NEW: Boris Johnson wins a vote of confidence, but boy the numbers are difficult for him: 211 to 148https://t.co/KkPrXlFWHt — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) June 6, 2022

To put it another way –

148 of his own Party MP’s want him out. 😮

Dead man walking! pic.twitter.com/bFtGN68MZn — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) June 6, 2022

Johnson gave an interview from Downing Street, ruling out a snap election.

PM Boris Johnson says he is “not interested in snap elections” after he survives Tory confidence votehttps://t.co/KGe6sVKK0F pic.twitter.com/QQSvURifbR — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 6, 2022

We’re not sure Brenda from Bristol can relax just yet.

"I'm certainly not interested in snap elections" Snap election late July, folks. Strap in. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 6, 2022

Tweeters cast their own votes.

1.

2.

40% of Conservative MPs don’t think Boris Johnson is fit to serve as your Prime Minister. These are the people who know him best. #NoConfidence — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 6, 2022

3.

He still lied, broke the law, showed total disrespect for others sacrifices. This vote changes nothing… and that is exactly the problem. — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 6, 2022

4.

Remove the “payroll” vote – and look at the free vote from backbenchers. Almost 75% of all Tory MPs not dependent on his patronage voted against him. This is the end for Boris Johnson. The only question is how long the agony is prolonged. @RestIsPolitics — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 6, 2022

5.

Maybe sending out Nadine Dorries to call the Conservative backbenchers a bunch of ambitious pricks wasn’t such a brilliant media strategy after all. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 6, 2022

6.

One again I think the nations only hope lie in finding the Zoltar machine that started this terrible nightmare and undoing Boris Johnson’s wish. pic.twitter.com/CsQgol6g9F — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 6, 2022

7.

Don't worry – I have enough confidence in me to make up for the 148 Tory MPs who don't have any.#NoConfidenceVote#BorisMustGo — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 6, 2022

8.

TORY MPs. Guarantee a Labour government by showing full confidence in a balloon full of custard. @TwopTwips — sw11ssss (@Swissss) June 6, 2022

9.

Excited to hear Jacob Rees-Mogg explain that when you use imperial measurements, 148 is actually less than 117 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) June 6, 2022

10.

Imagine if you were on a plane and the pilot announced "we've had a vote over at air traffic control and 59% of them have confidence that I can land this thing!" — Joe Wells (Neurodivergent Moments Podcast Out Now) (@joewellscomic) June 6, 2022

11.

Today is the anniversary of D-Day. 4400 allied soldiers dead on the first day but it ultimately culminated in the liberation of Europe. 80 years from now Boris's no-confidence vote, B-Day, will probably be referred to in the same hushed, reverential terms. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 6, 2022

12.

Even as we speak, Nadine Dorries is frantically Googling ‘is 148 more than 211’. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) June 6, 2022

13.

Anyone now backing Johnson is either a useful idiot or an actual idiot or a member of his government which ticks boxes 1 and 2. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 6, 2022

14.