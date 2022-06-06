Someone gave a book a bad review because the author couldn’t predict the future

Weird World

We’ve seen some spurious reasons for bad book reviews in our time, including how long the reviewer had to wait for delivery and finding the book too heavy to hold. Who’d be an author?

This two-star review, however, had the most unreasonable complaint possible – that the author didn’t have psychic powers.

hey writers, just FYI don’t forget to predict the future in your books pic.twitter.com/yCEXCcOAIN — word west (@wordwestpress) June 3, 2022

Personally, we’re more than happy to be transported to a world where Covid-19 isn’t a thing, even if it’s only in somebody else’s imagination.

Tweeters grudgingly awarded the review one star.

Reminder that readers don't understand books are written years before they're published and can't be rewritten at the last moment! https://t.co/DmF0zBtWiG — Charlie Stross (@cstross) June 4, 2022

i think we should all agree to retroactively hate any science fiction that failed to predict covid https://t.co/AHcnVW4pmy — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) June 4, 2022

Glad the "why are there no references to 9/11 in Turning Red" guy is expanding his horizonshttps://t.co/y3ErHjDYQh — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) June 4, 2022

FYI, THE WORLD WE MAKE won't mention covid either. When I started writing it, I thought covid might be over by launch — then halfway thru, people lost their gotdamn minds and started eating horse dewormer with a side of bleach. Not even an SFF writer could predict this nonsense. https://t.co/X1Lj8B77k9 — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 4, 2022

This is a future Darwin award nominee https://t.co/pRyhl0Q7X5 — Actually_Y'shtola_(Tina)_in_post_HW_FFXIV (@Actually_Tina) June 4, 2022

This rules lmao https://t.co/tlSpdyfygF — worms cited (@christapeterso) June 4, 2022

One author shared this insight into the problems of being hi-jacked by reality.

I was midway through a book about a respiratory pandemic when Covid started. It's shelved, because I just can't right now. I tried to incorporate Covid into the next InCryptid book, and it just distracted from the actual story, derailing everything and running the risk of… https://t.co/CCvQLWfGle — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) June 4, 2022

