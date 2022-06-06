Weird World

Someone gave a book a bad review because the author couldn’t predict the future

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2022

We’ve seen some spurious reasons for bad book reviews in our time, including how long the reviewer had to wait for delivery and finding the book too heavy to hold. Who’d be an author?

This two-star review, however, had the most unreasonable complaint possible – that the author didn’t have psychic powers.

Personally, we’re more than happy to be transported to a world where Covid-19 isn’t a thing, even if it’s only in somebody else’s imagination.

Tweeters grudgingly awarded the review one star.

One author shared this insight into the problems of being hi-jacked by reality.

