Sooz Kempner’s fabulous turn as Nadine Dorries is even better than the real thing

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2022

Nadine Dorries has been going all kinds of viral today, whether it’s her magnificent self-own laying into Jeremy Hunt or tweeting about the Jubilee parade.

And then there was this moment when she said the UK was at war with Ukraine.

We only mention this because the brilliant Sooz Kempner – @SoozUK on Twitter – has offered up her take of the culture secretary calling support for Boris Johnson and it’s even better than the real thing.

