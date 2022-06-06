Pics

15 times people made selling mirrors into a comedic art

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2022

Over on Reddit’s r/Mirrorsforsale forum, you won’t be surprised to learn that people have been sharing some of the funnier offerings from attempted online sales of mirrors – and other reflective items.

It’s not the first time we’ve shared this type of gem, but this new batch was just too good to keep to ourselves.

1. Festive

Via

2. Happy granny sold separately

Via

3. Subtle

Via

4. Black mirror

Via

5. Impressive toes

Via

6. Cursed

Via

7. She’s having a giraffe

Via

8. Eyecatching

Via

9. Which one’s for sale?

Via

10. Ironic that he’s selling a dresser

Via

11. But the posing dog is the best part

Via

12. Bobblehead

Via

13. How low can you sink?

Via

14. Selling the mirror – not cleaning services

Via

15. Granny’s a little shy

Via

BONUS – the rock’n’roll lifestyle.

Via

Source r/Mirrorsforsale Image r/Mirrorsforsale