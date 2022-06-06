15 times people made selling mirrors into a comedic art
Over on Reddit’s r/Mirrorsforsale forum, you won’t be surprised to learn that people have been sharing some of the funnier offerings from attempted online sales of mirrors – and other reflective items.
It’s not the first time we’ve shared this type of gem, but this new batch was just too good to keep to ourselves.
1. Festive
Via
2. Happy granny sold separately
Via
3. Subtle
Via
4. Black mirror
Via
5. Impressive toes
Via
6. Cursed
Via
7. She’s having a giraffe
Via
8. Eyecatching
Via
9. Which one’s for sale?
Via
10. Ironic that he’s selling a dresser
Via
11. But the posing dog is the best part
Via
12. Bobblehead
Via
13. How low can you sink?
Via
14. Selling the mirror – not cleaning services
Via
15. Granny’s a little shy
Via
BONUS – the rock’n’roll lifestyle.
Source r/Mirrorsforsale Image r/Mirrorsforsale