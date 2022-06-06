15 times people made selling mirrors into a comedic art

Pics

Over on Reddit’s r/Mirrorsforsale forum, you won’t be surprised to learn that people have been sharing some of the funnier offerings from attempted online sales of mirrors – and other reflective items.

It’s not the first time we’ve shared this type of gem, but this new batch was just too good to keep to ourselves.

1. Festive



2. Happy granny sold separately



3. Subtle



4. Black mirror



5. Impressive toes



6. Cursed



7. She’s having a giraffe



8. Eyecatching



9. Which one’s for sale?



10. Ironic that he’s selling a dresser



11. But the posing dog is the best part



12. Bobblehead



13. How low can you sink?



14. Selling the mirror – not cleaning services



15. Granny’s a little shy



BONUS – the rock’n’roll lifestyle.



Source r/Mirrorsforsale Image r/Mirrorsforsale