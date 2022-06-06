Nadine Dorries’ ‘only in Britain’ tweet blew up in magnificent style – 9 brutal takedowns

News

To the world of culture secretary Nadine Dorries – stick with us, please – where she took particular pleasure in one aspect of the celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Daleks and Basil Brush driving up The Mall. Only in Britain.#PlatinumJubileePageant — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 5, 2022

Just in case you missed them, here were the Daleks.

And here was Basil Brush, entertainingly captioned by BBC News.

Back to the culture secretary, whose tweet went viral on Twitter, just not for the reasons she was presumably hoping.

It was the ‘only in Britain’ line which really caught people’s imagination and prompted a whole heap of fabulous comebacks. Here are our 9 favourites.

1.

A sitting Prime Minister being an actual criminal and still staying in his position.

A culture secretary who won her job in a raffle.

Only in Britain. https://t.co/SxOHquVvTN — Matt 💙💛 (@weyland76) June 5, 2022

2.

More Foodbanks than McDonalds. Only in Britain. https://t.co/riC6xfBwol — Soopagaz – 💎🙌🦍 (@soopagaz) June 5, 2022

3.

Government ministers lying in Parliament and passing contracts to their friends. Only in Britain.#thickaswhalemeat https://t.co/UfyekBODUa — Domestic Chaplain to Bishop of Margate 🇬🇧 (@ChurchTwat) June 5, 2022

4.

No prizes for guessing the connection between those much loved TV series & the coverage of the Jubilee which brought the nation together. Here's a clue – it exists "only in Britain" https://t.co/coxojwSTCL — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) June 5, 2022

5.

Someone with less intelligence than an amoeba becoming Culture Secretary. Only in Britain. pic.twitter.com/hnwmyUf5QN — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 5, 2022

6.

A complete incompetent dumpster fire as the government who change Ministerial Standards so they don't have to resign. Only In Britain. https://t.co/IQiOggzg07 — Kaiju! Kaiju! Kaiju! (@buleste) June 5, 2022

7.

A Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport who doesn't know Channel 4 is not publicly owned, gets a 96% 'NO' and 96% 'YES' the wrong way round and thinks Johnson is a honest man #onlyinbritain https://t.co/s1h5s64rOR — Tony O'Brien (@Chanctonman) June 5, 2022

8.

Tory ministers get a wage increase of £2,000 to cope with rising energy the rest of us are cashing in our coppers in Asda cash machines and cancelling @skytv and @BBC licence. only in Britain. https://t.co/73K4wKGwh9 — David🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 Edwards (@daidwayne2713) June 5, 2022

9.

Inept, uncultured, self-serving government ministers wheeled out day after day to cover for a lying, narcissistic, criminal Prime Minister. Only in Britain.😡 https://t.co/4VXxe0qFn4 — Tony #NeverTrustATory (@IsntTony105) June 5, 2022

If you really wanted to go for it …

Only in Britain: a pathological liar, lawbreaking lawmaker, sleaze-ridden, incompetent, corrupt narcissist as Prime Minister; an inept, inhumane serial bully as Home Secretary & a vacuous, vindictive, fawning Liar-in-Chief Johnson idolator & Head Groupie as Culture Secretary.,🧐 https://t.co/G8i5kpoGpC pic.twitter.com/H5h9iuzR8S — mike roberts-millar 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@wisheart12) June 5, 2022

To conclude.

Also, Nadine Dorries, minister for culture. Only in Britain. https://t.co/fIBuROc6nP — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 5, 2022

Source Twitter @NadineDorries