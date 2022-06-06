Nadine Dorries accused the press of exaggerating the Boris Johnson booing – 14 fact checks

Politics

For some people, the highlight of the Jubilee weekend was not seeing the Queen on the balcony, or even taking tea with Paddington Bear. It wasn’t the double bank holiday, the street parties or the enormous concert at Buckingham Palace.

It was this –

The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson arriving with wife Carrie at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Thanksgiving Service is booed by some in the crowd@BBCNews pic.twitter.com/rHbBgX8Jzh — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) June 3, 2022

The sight – and sound – of the increasingly unpopular PM being booed by the kind of people who have queued to see the Royals just hit the spot for many.

I thought the booing of Boris was very moving. In fact I think we should all do it again. How about Boo for Boris at 8pm every Thursday? #JohnsonOut131 — Sir Nigel of Brid (aka Bridnidge) (@NigelCharlton) June 4, 2022

Ooh let’s watch it again shall we? https://t.co/pouzPneLUw — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 3, 2022

The only reason you shouldn’t boo Boris Johnson when you see him in public is because you’re too busy telling him to fuck off. — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 3, 2022

Oh my word… Listen to this That noise you can hear That right there …is the will of the people.pic.twitter.com/hWZ7vK6UoV — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 3, 2022

Bring your own boos pic.twitter.com/1xbzxBE3Re — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 3, 2022

In one predictable corner, however, the reports were dismissed as some sort of conspiracy. This is what Nadine Dorries had to say about it.

ITV ‘s Royal Editor spoke up for his profession.

The facts are, and I was there, the boos were very loud indeed. No escaping that. Reporters are there to report. Not make stuff up. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 3, 2022

He wasn’t the only person unwilling to be gaslighted by Boris Johson’s Defender-in-chief.

1.

Nadine Doris would argue the sky was green and the sea was red if she thought is would make Boris Johnson happy. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 3, 2022

2.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” https://t.co/Vl1llFNdPp — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 3, 2022

3.

Minister of media and culture, just making stuff up. https://t.co/Magr9Ui5u4 — Duffeh | 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Duffeh_Leeds) June 3, 2022

4.

Tories 2021: "There was no booze"

Tories 2022: "There were no boos" — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 3, 2022

5.

This is right up there with Trump saying there were more people at his inauguration than Obama's. https://t.co/ApbclCqdT0 — Kate Bevan 🇺🇦 (@katebevan) June 3, 2022

6.

Can you recall an occasion when a prime minister has received *any* boos in the middle of a big royal event? — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 3, 2022

7.

Remember, Dorries will be responsible for "tackling misinformation" under the new Online Safety Bill, with robust provisions for ministerial orders. https://t.co/yqEjWxuMKp — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) June 3, 2022

8.

Yes, it was probably about the same 96% that you said supported your unmandated sale of Channel 4. https://t.co/f0I116MBi2 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 3, 2022

9.

Genuine question; are you aware of the fact that other people can hear sounds — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2022

10.

11.

it looks like the Tories are very much split between those who realise Boris Johnson is a heaving great toxic mess and Nadine Dorries — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 4, 2022

12.

Was Boris Johnson greeted with booing or cheering? — The Times (@thetimes) June 3, 2022

13.

Good example of confirmation Boris. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 3, 2022

14.

It’s the woke liberal remainiacs innit 🇬🇧 https://t.co/d0QL9pvSLq — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 3, 2022

The excellent @Parody_PM had these pithy words.

They say that love is blind, but sometimes it's deaf as well.#BoosforBoris https://t.co/9CM3PxPtZ6 — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 3, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

12 scathing takedowns of Nadine Dorries’ tired defence of Boris Johnson

Source Nadine Dorries Image Screengrab