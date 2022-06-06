Politics

Nadine Dorries accused the press of exaggerating the Boris Johnson booing – 14 fact checks

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2022

For some people, the highlight of the Jubilee weekend was not seeing the Queen on the balcony, or even taking tea with Paddington Bear. It wasn’t the double bank holiday, the street parties or the enormous concert at Buckingham Palace.

It was this –

The sight – and sound – of the increasingly unpopular PM being booed by the kind of people who have queued to see the Royals just hit the spot for many.

In one predictable corner, however, the reports were dismissed as some sort of conspiracy. This is what Nadine Dorries had to say about it.

ITV ‘s Royal Editor spoke up for his profession.

He wasn’t the only person unwilling to be gaslighted by Boris Johson’s Defender-in-chief.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The excellent @Parody_PM had these pithy words.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

12 scathing takedowns of Nadine Dorries’ tired defence of Boris Johnson

Source Nadine Dorries Image Screengrab