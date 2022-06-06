Mark Hamill had the perfect last word to that Prince Louis clip from the Jubilee pageant

Celebrity

There was no shortage of Prince Louis clips that went viral from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child went viral with moments like this.

We’ve come to the conclusion that this is Prince Louis’s world and we’re all living in it! 🤣🤣 #PlatinumJubilee #PrinceLouis pic.twitter.com/3VOBveIhEx — The Rumble Online (@theRumble9) June 5, 2022

And this.

Prince Louis running to go sit with his Grandad, Prince Charles is the cutest thing I've seen 🇬🇧❤️#PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumJubileePageant #ThankYouDay #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/uE9aYTItEQ — Rachel⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@GrandeFeatBts) June 5, 2022

But there was one clip of the four-year-old that proved particularly popular.

Why am I CRYING 😭 pic.twitter.com/zYmXQr52RV — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 5, 2022

And Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, had the perfect last word.

I think she should start dreading the teenage years… NOW. 😬 https://t.co/3dpjxyDjvb — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 5, 2022

That breeze you can feel is generated by the nodding heads of parents of teenage children everywhere.

