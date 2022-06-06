Celebrity

Mark Hamill had the perfect last word to that Prince Louis clip from the Jubilee pageant

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2022

There was no shortage of Prince Louis clips that went viral from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child went viral with moments like this.

And this.

But there was one clip of the four-year-old that proved particularly popular.

And Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, had the perfect last word.

That breeze you can feel is generated by the nodding heads of parents of teenage children everywhere.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @MarkHamill