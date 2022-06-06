News

This former Tory minister’s takedown of Boris Johnson is devastating stuff

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2022

As you will already know by now, Boris Johnson faces a vote of confidence on Monday night after the threshold of 54 letters from Conservative MPs seeking his departure was reached.

Johnson is very likely to win the vote, but as his predecessors as PM have found out to their cost (good morning, Theresa May) it is no guarantee that his premiership won’t be left terminally damaged.

There has been no end of Cabinet ministers tweeting their support in suspiciously similarly worded tweets today, but it’s this one, by Tory MP and former minister Jesse Norman, that has really been catching people’s attention.

Because it’s so well written and sums up exactly what so many people are thinking right now.

Here it is again in full.

