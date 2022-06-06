This former Tory minister’s takedown of Boris Johnson is devastating stuff

News

As you will already know by now, Boris Johnson faces a vote of confidence on Monday night after the threshold of 54 letters from Conservative MPs seeking his departure was reached.

Johnson is very likely to win the vote, but as his predecessors as PM have found out to their cost (good morning, Theresa May) it is no guarantee that his premiership won’t be left terminally damaged.

There has been no end of Cabinet ministers tweeting their support in suspiciously similarly worded tweets today, but it’s this one, by Tory MP and former minister Jesse Norman, that has really been catching people’s attention.

Because it’s so well written and sums up exactly what so many people are thinking right now.

I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London Mayoralty and for PM. Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so, for the reasons set out below. pic.twitter.com/0Mjs4hjeSF — Jesse Norman (@Jesse_Norman) June 6, 2022

Here it is again in full.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it right now.

1.

If you haven’t read this, please do. It’s definitive. https://t.co/eCVynR5ptD — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 6, 2022

2.

The damaging thing about this letter for Boris Johnson is that it only fleetingly mentions partygate. Rather it’s an evisceration of the Prime Minister’s governing style and many of his policies, seen through a conservative lens. https://t.co/jl26N9ozzo — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 6, 2022

3.

From one of Boris Johnson's closest personal friends. Devastating. Forensic. Despairing. And out of the blue. https://t.co/3JcRSXCdwg — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) June 6, 2022

4.

"I have supported Vlad the Impaler for 15 years, but recently the impaling has got a bit much…" https://t.co/KpG6LEXioL — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) June 6, 2022

5.

Impressed that he got it down to two sides. https://t.co/MjftHump6K — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) June 6, 2022

6.

Jesse Norman MP neatly and succinctly summing up Boris Johnson's woeful premiership pic.twitter.com/R9a63wfIHe — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 6, 2022

7.

The Jesse Norman letter of no confidence is explosive. What an excoriating letter, I'm loving it — Marion Main (@marionmain3) June 6, 2022

8.

Shades of Geoffrey Howe in the devastation of this analysis though @Jesse_Norman has never been much of a sheep https://t.co/jbsP3nSm7k — Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) June 6, 2022

9.

An absolute demolition. And beyond the party stuff Jesse is right that the legislation the government propose is all about having a press row rather than for the good of our country and its people. It's Trumpian and our country needs and deserves better. https://t.co/r2iEaer9e8 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 6, 2022

In four words.

This is very good. https://t.co/7fQJIHegKS — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 6, 2022

Or three.

Or one.

