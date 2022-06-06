Politics

Andrea Jenkyns’ pledge of support for Boris Johnson is the worst thing to happen on a train since British Rail sandwiches

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2022

With Boris Johnson facing a vote of confidence – or no confidence – from his fellow Conservative MPs this evening (at the time of writing) the cut-and-paste brigade have been out in force.

‘Delivered’ and its variations are the order of the day.

The pathetic parade of flunkies insisting that the emperor was fully clothed drew the scorn you’d expect.

One MP went even further with her support for the PM – by making a video. On a train. By the toilets.

These responses say all that needs to be said.

The most devastating reaction of all must be this all-too-believable comment from the wonderful Rebecca Front.

