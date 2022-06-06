Andrea Jenkyns’ pledge of support for Boris Johnson is the worst thing to happen on a train since British Rail sandwiches

Politics

With Boris Johnson facing a vote of confidence – or no confidence – from his fellow Conservative MPs this evening (at the time of writing) the cut-and-paste brigade have been out in force.

‘Delivered’ and its variations are the order of the day.

The pathetic parade of flunkies insisting that the emperor was fully clothed drew the scorn you’d expect.

Always grimly compelling watching Tory MPs insisting that Boris Johnson ‘delivered Brexit’ as though we haven’t transformed Kent into a gigantic car park, aren’t seeing hundreds of businesses close every month, and don’t threaten to trigger Article 16 every third fucking week. — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) June 6, 2022

Hospital waiting times through the roof, public service staff moral at an all time low, cost of living crisis, brexit queues at airports, expensive products and collapsed data sharing, 175,000+ people dead from Covid mishandling, the Tories certainly do get stuff done. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 6, 2022

I shall be backing the PM in today's vote because CTRL+V — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) June 6, 2022

‘Julius Caesar got all the big calls right & he has my full backing’ pic.twitter.com/fuhBxm3NNc — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 6, 2022

He delivered Brexit and led us through the pandemic. I am backing Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/ZLIku1SdEB — trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 6, 2022

I urge Tory MPs to remember that I got the big calls right. Like when I signed a deal that reduced our GDP by 4% and threatened the peace in Northern Ireland, or when I let thousands of people die through my dithering and incompetence.#NoConfidence — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 6, 2022

One MP went even further with her support for the PM – by making a video. On a train. By the toilets.

PM has had to deal with the greatest challenges of any peace time leader. He delivered Brexit; led us through the pandemic/a global leading vaccination programme & is leading support for Ukraine.I am backing @BorisJohnson

to get on with the job he was democratically elected to do pic.twitter.com/qx4sOyX5m3 — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) June 6, 2022

via Gfycat

These responses say all that needs to be said.

1.

Imagine trying to go for a quick train poo and suddenly there’s an Andrea Jenkins backing Boris outside the door https://t.co/TnwkXWW8Pc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

2.

Recording this outside a train loo really brings home the dignity of this occasion. https://t.co/9lZP0eNGKB — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 6, 2022

3.

The thing is with this video is there could have been a second take https://t.co/fVHu9Mpfvu — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 6, 2022

4.

5.

PoV: you're forced to stand on the overcrowded commuter train when she starts talking at you https://t.co/UAEJTahh7K — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 6, 2022

6.

What an absolutely extraordinary tweet. To say Boris Johnson ‘led us’ through the pandemic when he boasted about shaking hands in a hospital he said was treating covid patients, failed to protect care homes and presided over mass lawbreaking in Number 10, is stretching credulity. https://t.co/9O8yuxO92m — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 6, 2022

7.

Wink three times with your left eye if you need rescuing. https://t.co/0G5MxlOdcp — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) June 6, 2022

8.

I love how she has to stand outside the toilets as this is a pledge of allegiance one wouldn’t dare deliver in a crowded train carriage. https://t.co/WqWMMbXrGM — Cheish (@TheCheish) June 6, 2022

9.

conversation went something like this:

Whips: where’s your tweet of support Jenkyns?

AJ: I’m on a train can’t I do it when I get to the office?

Whips: Not if you value your career

AJ: But the tea trolley’s coming and they’ll think I’m queuing for the loo

Whips: GET ON WITH IT — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) June 6, 2022

10.

I know my train-based video of support for Boris has got tongues wagging. Fear not, in a fitting tribute to the man himself I have also recorded a message castigating him for being the worst Tory PM in history and if he loses this evening's vote I will tweet that in its place pic.twitter.com/hoS1ChLSpw — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) June 6, 2022

11.

He ducked the first FIVE COBRA meetings. That is not leading – that is hiding! https://t.co/eb07JVE9hS — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) June 6, 2022

The most devastating reaction of all must be this all-too-believable comment from the wonderful Rebecca Front.

I remember filming this episode of The Thick of It… https://t.co/ie1EdPS3xx — Rebecca Front (@RebeccaFront) June 6, 2022

