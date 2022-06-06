23 favourite things people are saying about the vote of confidence in Boris Johnson

News

It’s going to be a big Monday night for Boris Johnson who faces a vote of confidence in his premiership among Conservative MPs.

The vote was triggered after at least 54 Tory MPs called for it, with the result expected around 9pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence today after Conservative MPs call for leadership ballot https://t.co/AsxGXTcOs1 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 6, 2022

Johnson is expected to win it, but as his predecessor Theresa May found out, that may not ultimately be enough to save him.

We’ve read all the reaction – well, quite a lot of it – so you don’t have to, and here are our favourite 23 tweets so far.

1.

And now, we go live to Theresa May pic.twitter.com/wkqo5TpLoK — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) June 6, 2022

2.

The good thing about the vote of no confidence coming straight after the jubilee is that if the PM goes we still have all the stuff for street parties. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 6, 2022

3.

4.

Gonna be even funnier if Johnson is dealing with all this with a pounding hangover from the jubilee weekend — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 6, 2022

5.

Boris Johnson right now pic.twitter.com/KUuSt1lhsm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

6.

Tell you what though, this has been a *great* jubilee. I had no idea they'd planned these extra celebrations for the working week. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 6, 2022

7.

If Tory MPs have any integrity or courage at all, they will get rid of me tonight. Which is why I’m confident that I will win the vote.#NoConfidence #voteofnoconfidence — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 6, 2022

8.

After Graham Brady receives the 54 letters required to trigger a confidence vote in Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries insists most of them are letters of support. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 6, 2022

9.

Word of the day is 'corrump' (14th century): to destroy something morally, or bring it down to nothing. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) June 6, 2022

10.

Boris Johnson got the big calls right, like when he threw the UK into years of hatred and division so that we could change the regulations on hoovers. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 6, 2022

11.

hope the bunting stays up throughout the no confidence vote pic.twitter.com/dCtxIaAeE3 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 6, 2022

12.