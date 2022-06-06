148 Tory MPs voted against Boris Johnson and Gary Lineker had the best response

Celebrity

Boris Johnson survived his vote of confidence by Tory MPs on Monday night but it was still a shattering result for the beleaguered PM with 148 of his own party’s MPs voting against him.

Do your have confidence in Johnson?

YES 211

NO 148

Majority 63

Deeply disappointing for the PM. That is much higher figure than allies would have hoped. A deeply disunited party. 41% of Tory MPs have no confidence in the PM — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 6, 2022

Just to put that into context …

Boris Johnson's "victory" in today's vote of confidence was only by 59:41 per cent that is lower in percentage terms than: John Major in 1995

Margaret Thatcher in 1990

Theresa May in 2018 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 6, 2022

And we probably don’t need to recap what happened to them.

Cabinet ministers were naturally putting a brave face on it but everyone else knew better. Here are some of our favourite responses to tonight’s vote.

1.

. @BorisJohnson smashed it babe xoxox — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 6, 2022

2.

BREAKING: The Conservative Party. — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 6, 2022

3.

if only there was a classical phrase for a victory that amounts to a defeat — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 6, 2022

4.

HAHA LESS POPULAR IN HIS OWN PARTY THAN THERESA MAY WAS HAHAHAHA and now he has to carry on doing this miserable, thankless job while everyone boos him. Never gonna be Churchill. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 6, 2022

5.

If 41% of my company voted for me to leave a company I would simply leave the company — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

6.

if I hear another tory mp say 'let's draw a line' I will draw a giant middle finger on the ground that you can see from space — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 6, 2022

7.

Hahaha you idiots, only 41% of my party hate me, I am INVINCIBLE — . (@twlldun) June 6, 2022

8.

Waits for #toast to trend. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 6, 2022

9.

Fixed penalty notices: 126 Backbones: 148 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 6, 2022

But probably the best response – and definitely the most succinct – went to Gary Lineker.

Boris Gonesoon. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 6, 2022

Back of the net.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @GaryLineker