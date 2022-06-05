You don’t have to be a royalist to enjoy this funny anecdote about the Queen – but it probably helps

Pics

After days of Jubilee celebrations, you may be sick of seeing and hearing about Royals. Let’s face it, you might have been sick of them before the celebrations began.

Amongst all the ooh-ing and aah-ing over 4-year-olds waving and who wore what, one royal anecdote really stood out, and it was about the big cheese herself – the Queen.

Former Royal protection officer Richard Griffin reminisces about a picnic he went on with the Queen at Balmoral and an encounter they had with two American tourists who did not realise they were in the company of the monarch.#PlatinumJubilee: https://t.co/orTd7551d3 pic.twitter.com/snTOgEoGu1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2022

“She can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour.”

A comment like that would have resulted in a drastic reduction in height, in days of royals past. People enjoyed the tale, as these reactions show.

This story just gets better and better the longer it goes on. https://t.co/iN5g3jM9cV — Damian Counsell (@DamCou) June 3, 2022

On a weekend of Queen anecdotes, this won't be matched. Just lovely. pic.twitter.com/6z0WjUO2wn — Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) June 3, 2022

This is not just the best anecdote about the Queen. It's the best anecdote ever. https://t.co/rHjSjLyko3 — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) June 3, 2022

Rob Manuel had this inarguable observation.

Although yes, this story IS amusing, what a weird life it would be that someone NOT recognising you is worthy of an anecdote. https://t.co/7Gp4awR34A — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) June 3, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

35 majestic tweets about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Source Sky News Image Screengrab, Screengrab