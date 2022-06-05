Pics

You don’t have to be a royalist to enjoy this funny anecdote about the Queen – but it probably helps

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2022

After days of Jubilee celebrations, you may be sick of seeing and hearing about Royals. Let’s face it, you might have been sick of them before the celebrations began.

Amongst all the ooh-ing and aah-ing over 4-year-olds waving and who wore what, one royal anecdote really stood out, and it was about the big cheese herself – the Queen.

“She can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour.”

A comment like that would have resulted in a drastic reduction in height, in days of royals past. People enjoyed the tale, as these reactions show.

Rob Manuel had this inarguable observation.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

35 majestic tweets about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Source Sky News Image Screengrab, Screengrab