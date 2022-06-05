This Republican governor’s canvasser had the funniest reaction to a voter’s opposition

Pics

Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas – where the community is still reeling from the brutal shooting of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde – has been widely criticised for his unwillingness to press for gun reform.

Instead, he has ordered random inspections to make sure that schools’ perimeter doors are closed.

Greg Abbott is demanding weekly inspection of doors?!?! I feel like I’m losing track of reality,,, — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 3, 2022

While that isn’t the only blot on his copybook, it won’t have helped improve his standing with voters.

A Texas resident has shared a clip from his Ring doorbell, showing what happened when someone called to canvas for votes for Abbott in November’s gubernatorial election.

She asked the question 😬 I just kept it 💯 I’m runnin’ with a leader who’s filled with courage, conviction, compassion, empathy and integrity. I’m runnin’ w/ @BetoORourke 👊🏽 #BetoForGovernor #ByeByeAbbott 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/xMdqAyAyHs — Dr. James Whitfield (@DrJamesWhit) June 3, 2022

He added –

It did my best to temper my response 😂 — Dr. James Whitfield (@DrJamesWhit) June 3, 2022

Her very real reaction swept the polls with tweeters.

This is hilarious 😂😂 https://t.co/ERtL8fD4I9 — Beaux Tillery (@BEAUX_Tillery) June 4, 2022

😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 You have to watch this video https://t.co/pGdTgY7ljk — Manny Funes (@Manny_Funes) June 4, 2022

How does TX feel about Abbott, you ask? https://t.co/nczMK8JWXt — Wren Van Vice (@LaurenVice) June 4, 2022

Daniel Laurison had a message for Abbott’s challenger, Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Quick, @BetoORourke team, find out who this is and hire her! https://t.co/qnQIAwa8x4 — Daniel Laurison (@Daniel_Laurison) June 4, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Sarah Palin branded AOC a ‘fake feminist’ and her comeback was sheer perfection

Source Dr. James Whitfield Image Screengrab