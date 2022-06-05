Pics

This Republican governor’s canvasser had the funniest reaction to a voter’s opposition

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2022

Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas – where the community is still reeling from the brutal shooting of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde – has been widely criticised for his unwillingness to press for gun reform.

Instead, he has ordered random inspections to make sure that schools’ perimeter doors are closed.

While that isn’t the only blot on his copybook, it won’t have helped improve his standing with voters.

A Texas resident has shared a clip from his Ring doorbell, showing what happened when someone called to canvas for votes for Abbott in November’s gubernatorial election.

He added –

Her very real reaction swept the polls with tweeters.

Daniel Laurison had a message for Abbott’s challenger, Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Source Dr. James Whitfield Image Screengrab