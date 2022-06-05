17 things that the young do that really annoy older people

Life

The curiously named u/the_ides_of_farts had a question for Reddit.

People older than 30, what are some annoying things that young people do?

Bit harsh to draw the line at 30, we thought, but it still dredged up these generational resentments.

VonR3sh

I hate that initialisms have become words. Saying “lol”, “rofl”, or “FNAF” as a word instead of each letter makes me feel like an old man shaking my fist and the kids lingo.

A_Filthy_Mind

Refer to the 1990s as the late 1900s. You’re young we get it.

TeamStark31

finedrive

Just being loud in an otherwise quiet place. I take the bus and almost everybody is just quietly looking at their phones or listening to music except for the inevitable kids loudly facetiming or something.

IntoTheMystic1

Trying to do dumber things than everyone else for social media views. It’s like stupidity is valued now.

kir_ius

Sneering at younger kids or their own peers for being ‘cringe’. I promise you that you’re as cringy as they are, it’s just going to take you ten years to realise it.

Rennarjen

Care so much about what others think, they’re not truly themselves.

PurplePumper

lanky_planky

Act like 30+ is old AF. Honestly it’ll be on you before you know it and you’ll still feel 25 at 40.

Thenedslittlegirl

Everything has to be filmed and shared on the internet now. It’s really lame and cheapens life.

dropfry

I’m 35 and young people seem to be both more sensitive and simultaneously RUDE af! I don’t understand, being sensitive should make you more kind 🙁

_jamesbaxter

Expect that I’m not up to what’s going on in the Internet. I was in my late 30s, when a friend’s son tried to explain me memes. He got them wrong too.

da_apz

Educate themselves solely via the internet, and assume they’re an expert who is qualified to speak down to everyone else.

Basic-Specialist-985

I’m only 29 but I hate that young people try to exclude us from fandoms, saying we’re too old for that. Life doesn’t just stop at 25 and not all of us want or have kids and partners. Let us enjoy things!!!!

19kitty_kat93

Insistence on doing video calls over traditional audio calls when out in public.

Hishw4ySt4r

GotWrench

70 yrs old … young people don’t annoy me! People my age, though, ugh.

SleepingBearDune

