Will the detective investigating your murder be sad? This map has the answer

A spillover from Reddit to Twitter recently threatened to shred Sweden’s reputation for having its shit together, when there were some pretty serious allegations about its hospitality.

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022

The resulting furore – both from people sharing ‘stingy Sweden’ stories and its defenders – was hashtagged Swedengate, of course, and raged for days.

Almost inevitably, someone soon made a map, supposedly showing where to go to get fed as a guest,

Absolute mayhem – and that’s just the location of Iceland.

It seemed that the map’s creator had planned it out with their eyes closed and a pin, leaving Redditors from every maligned region jumping into the comments to defend their areas’ reputations.

In Bosnia, when you have casual or unannounced guests, you serve them what you have. If it’s beans from 2 days ago, well, no one minds. If you go to someone as a guest, you are never supposed to go empty handed.

donau_kind

This map I think might be bs. In England you literally always get tea and biscuits. If I didn’t how else am I going to judge the person?

montfree

I’m Swedish and I can’t imagine not offering food to a guest. This map is ridiculous.

Boristhespaceman

What is this even based on? I’m from Iceland and can’t imagine not offering something to a guest, or also not being offered something as a guest myself.

harassercat

In Austria. The only situation I see in which you might not be offered anything is if you’re only at someone’s house to pick them up/meet there to go somewhere else.

InBetweenSeen

Less controversial, certainly for Swedes, and a lot funnier was this adaptation of the map by the very funny Alasdair Beckett-King.

Did he get your area right? These responses show how much people enjoyed it.

Sexy in the Vatican? — ＜svg/onload=alert(🇭🇹🇳🇱)＞  (@BufferBandit) May 31, 2022

can we have a special colour for the Netherlands indicating 'sad and cold, wet, drunk, sexy, and on a bike' https://t.co/oPZ0JwW0ig — Kirsty Rolfe (@avoiding_bears) May 31, 2022

Social scientists refer to this as the "Wallander-Filinta Spectrum" https://t.co/37lQYGQYVv pic.twitter.com/1HLY7zNCxK — حفظ المراتع (@PasturesPolitic) May 31, 2022

Impeccable joke, with the bonus of an accidental trans flag. https://t.co/ZSnQjWV1eY — DomJo (@DomusCaligari) May 31, 2022

Mr nick bridged the gap between the original map and the funny update.

I have no time to feed guests I'd never invite to my house anyways I have murder to solve & a dead daughter to mourn https://t.co/FCk6SiJgTd — Mr nick 🇵🇸🦦 (@a_lazy_otter) May 31, 2022

Should you in any way doubt Alasdair’s expertise on these matters, this should put those thoughts to bed.

Every single Scandinavian crime drama: pic.twitter.com/tLXNv45sbU — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 6, 2021

You can follow him on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – or support his comedy here.

