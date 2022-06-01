This so-called full English got understandably panned – 14 much-needed burns
If you’re British, you might want to look away now – firstly to avoid reading a difficult truth and, secondly, to avoid seeing an unappetising sight.
The difficult truth? British cuisine does not have an international reputation for excellence.
The unappetiting sight? This so-called full English breakfast, posted by someone named Bren.
It can’t have done anything to boost that international reputation.
It wasn’t just the English, and it wasn’t even just meat-eaters who had a problem with it – but the reactions were too funny not to share.
1.
Did you cook this with sunlight? https://t.co/GydfIHU4Ox
— Sugar Dad of Nnewi (@DrZeusEzeogu) May 29, 2022
2.
imagine being the pig that sacrificed it's life for this. https://t.co/5UaxEb7JZV
— §lőąņë (@SloaneFragment) May 30, 2022
3.
i swear brits have an humiliation kink https://t.co/C54IWprhKt
— (@sunnydrip) May 30, 2022
4.
The adjective 'drochdhathach' means pale or sickly-looking. https://t.co/7p2K1MqZEV
— The Irish For 📚 (@theirishfor) May 31, 2022
5.
sorry, vegetarian here but are those animals still alive https://t.co/JVRaH6P5jS
— Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 30, 2022
6.
This ‘food’ told me to fuck off back to my own country https://t.co/Z8qCPEt9qc
— ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 30, 2022
7.
Hundreds of years pillaging the world for spice and this is what they brought home https://t.co/WA6fUGAzUR
— Abah (@chairman_GLC) May 30, 2022