This so-called full English got understandably panned – 14 much-needed burns

If you’re British, you might want to look away now – firstly to avoid reading a difficult truth and, secondly, to avoid seeing an unappetising sight.

The difficult truth? British cuisine does not have an international reputation for excellence.

The unappetiting sight? This so-called full English breakfast, posted by someone named Bren.

It can’t have done anything to boost that international reputation.

It wasn’t just the English, and it wasn’t even just meat-eaters who had a problem with it – but the reactions were too funny not to share.

1.

Did you cook this with sunlight? https://t.co/GydfIHU4Ox — Sugar Dad of Nnewi (@DrZeusEzeogu) May 29, 2022

2.

imagine being the pig that sacrificed it's life for this. https://t.co/5UaxEb7JZV — §lőąņë (@SloaneFragment) May 30, 2022

3.

i swear brits have an humiliation kink https://t.co/C54IWprhKt — (@sunnydrip) May 30, 2022

4.

The adjective 'drochdhathach' means pale or sickly-looking. https://t.co/7p2K1MqZEV — The Irish For 📚 (@theirishfor) May 31, 2022

5.

sorry, vegetarian here but are those animals still alive https://t.co/JVRaH6P5jS — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 30, 2022

6.

This ‘food’ told me to fuck off back to my own country https://t.co/Z8qCPEt9qc — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 30, 2022

7.