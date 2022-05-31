At no point in this TikTok do people know what’s coming next

Entertainment

A TikTok shared by the uninspiringly named @6xe03d has got people scratching their heads, and it’s just over two minutes of surreal delight.

TikTok users were baffled.

Never let them know your next move.

Eben.Holmes

What the hell just happened to me.

KingNiksyplops

I just woke up from some pain medicine. I am so sure that none of this video is really happening.

clayton

This was a silent rollercoaster… at one point I thought it was 1) a cooking tutorial 2) an ad 3) a documentary 4) a movie trailer.

Jonahsahn

Someone posted it on Twitter, where it had a very similar effect.

i didn’t anticipate a single frame in this video https://t.co/fRYknNJE5k — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) May 29, 2022

this is probably the first truly original piece of art in this century. even if you have consumed all content in the world ever you still cannot predict where this is going https://t.co/2L3IrTZDla — Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) May 30, 2022

Please give 2 mins of your life to this. Journey of a startup pic.twitter.com/yKk61J94jX — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2022

Truly fine absurdist comedy in the finest tradition of Dada https://t.co/PyeJASykqv — Belli (@bellisaurius) May 30, 2022

This would just about explain it.

A film by David Lynch. https://t.co/NvXRYF18kx — payaso desmotivado (@metal_chaser) May 30, 2022

Source 6xe03d Image Screengrab