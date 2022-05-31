At no point in this TikTok do people know what’s coming next
A TikTok shared by the uninspiringly named @6xe03d has got people scratching their heads, and it’s just over two minutes of surreal delight.
@6xe03d Ox horn moxibustion#rural#delicacy#cooking ♬ original sound – 6xe03d
TikTok users were baffled.
Never let them know your next move.
Eben.Holmes
What the hell just happened to me.
KingNiksyplops
I just woke up from some pain medicine. I am so sure that none of this video is really happening.
clayton
This was a silent rollercoaster… at one point I thought it was 1) a cooking tutorial 2) an ad 3) a documentary 4) a movie trailer.
Jonahsahn
Someone posted it on Twitter, where it had a very similar effect.
i didn’t anticipate a single frame in this video https://t.co/fRYknNJE5k
— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) May 29, 2022
this is probably the first truly original piece of art in this century. even if you have consumed all content in the world ever you still cannot predict where this is going https://t.co/2L3IrTZDla
— Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) May 30, 2022
Please give 2 mins of your life to this. Journey of a startup pic.twitter.com/yKk61J94jX
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2022
Truly fine absurdist comedy in the finest tradition of Dada https://t.co/PyeJASykqv
— Belli (@bellisaurius) May 30, 2022
This would just about explain it.
A film by David Lynch. https://t.co/NvXRYF18kx
— payaso desmotivado (@metal_chaser) May 30, 2022
