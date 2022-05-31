Entertainment

At no point in this TikTok do people know what’s coming next

Poke Staff. Updated May 31st, 2022

A TikTok shared by the uninspiringly named @6xe03d has got people scratching their heads, and it’s just over two minutes of surreal delight.

@6xe03d Ox horn moxibustion#rural#delicacy#cooking ♬ original sound – 6xe03d

TikTok users were baffled.

Never let them know your next move.
Eben.Holmes

What the hell just happened to me.
KingNiksyplops

I just woke up from some pain medicine. I am so sure that none of this video is really happening.
clayton

This was a silent rollercoaster… at one point I thought it was 1) a cooking tutorial 2) an ad 3) a documentary 4) a movie trailer.
Jonahsahn

Someone posted it on Twitter, where it had a very similar effect.

This would just about explain it.

Source 6xe03d Image Screengrab