This satirist tricked the NRA boss into sitting through a damning speech about himself

Jason Selvig is one half of political comedy duo The Good Liars, along with Davram Stiefler.

They’re mainly known for talking to members of the public who hold right-wing views, and gently leading them down a path that reveals the flaws in their arguments.

For example, you may remember these anti-abortion campaigners.

These women at the March For Life had a “Choose Adoption” sign but they did not choose adoption. pic.twitter.com/VYnXfSOQHE — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) January 22, 2022

They also persuaded these Trump supporters to to call for a ban on the bible.

These Trump supporters think we should ban the Bible. pic.twitter.com/gq4b89xAFm — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 9, 2022

In the wake of the most recent – at the time of writing – school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were tragically murdered, Jason attended the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention, almost unbelievably being held in Texas.

He managed to get the opportunity to stand up and address the convention and NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, who thought he was being praised by a supporter – at first.

We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfdDrgD4Af — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 29, 2022

‘You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough, and frankly, that’s not true. The NRA under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.’

The NRA boss’ face strongly suggests he eventually realised he was being trolled, but clearly many of the attendees had trouble with their critical thinking skills.

Brilliant. The look on his face was like…. "wait a minute, wtf?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqAR3AHfMU — Doe 🌷 (@Flower_Beast_01) May 29, 2022

And you know half the people in the room aren't even getting it. https://t.co/iA7TVyKUKF — Cllr Emma Edwards (@bristol_pip) May 30, 2022

This is absolutely brilliant. This guy thanked Wayne LaPierre for all of his "thoughts and prayers." A must watch. https://t.co/fhcPBcaLLc — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 30, 2022

Beautiful performance, but the most amazing thing is the clapping. These people are conditioned to accept bad pro-gun arguments and parrot them, that many of them took this very thinly veiled satirical roast as a genuine defense of LaPierre, and one worthy of applause. https://t.co/8Lk4MSr6Dh — Shannon Garrison (@JoanSGarrison) May 30, 2022

Fellow Good Liar Davram Stiefler added his own thoughts and prayers.

Very disrespectful to Wayne LaPierre after all the thoughts and prayers he’s given this country. I know this troublemaker and will think and pray for him. pic.twitter.com/lTS5OXjmzm — Davram (@davramdavram) May 29, 2022

The NRA audience would probably fall for this, too.

You can follow the duo on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, or support their work via Patreon.

Source The Good Liars