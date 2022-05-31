Politics

This satirist tricked the NRA boss into sitting through a damning speech about himself

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 31st, 2022

Jason Selvig is one half of political comedy duo The Good Liars, along with Davram Stiefler.

They’re mainly known for talking to members of the public who hold right-wing views, and gently leading them down a path that reveals the flaws in their arguments.

For example, you may remember these anti-abortion campaigners.

They also persuaded these Trump supporters to to call for a ban on the bible.

In the wake of the most recent – at the time of writing – school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were tragically murdered, Jason attended the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention, almost unbelievably being held in Texas.

He managed to get the opportunity to stand up and address the convention and NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, who thought he was being praised by a supporter – at first.

‘You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough, and frankly, that’s not true.

The NRA under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.’

The NRA boss’ face strongly suggests he eventually realised he was being trolled, but clearly many of the attendees had trouble with their critical thinking skills.

Fellow Good Liar Davram Stiefler added his own thoughts and prayers.

The NRA audience would probably fall for this, too.

You can follow the duo on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, or support their work via Patreon.

