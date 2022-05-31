There’s a lot of head-scratching going on over this complicated quiz question

Entertainment

Star of The Chase Australia, Brydon Coverdale – also known as The Shark – got this question right, but not everybody else has been able to handle it.

That’s why they pay him the big bucks.

Here’s what Redditors thought of it.

Lol, I thought the answer was daughter. But that wasnt an option.

explosive_buritofart

Dead.

tessereighteen

Depends. Was this asked in Alabama?

mypasswordisfoobar

Up, right, left, down, up, up, down, down, down, select.

workyawn

He’s Aunty Jackie’s sister’s brother’s boy.

AtlanteanX

Pretty sure it makes you your sister’s boyfriend’s best friend’s nextdoor neighbour’s roommate.

HanzDaShlapper

It’s “Uncle Daddy”.

EnvironmentalDeal256

A smart person named WigglesPhoenix went through it step by step.

Your mother’s brother is your uncle, and your uncle’s only sibling must be your mother, so we can simplify that first part to just your mother. Your mothers only child must be you, so again, we can simplify. Your grandfathers only grandchild must again be you, so the question is what are you to your own daughter.

Was that right? Absolutely.

