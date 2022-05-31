24 monumental takedowns of Stonehenge’s Jubilee celebration

Weird World

With the Platinum Jubilee celebrations rapidly approaching, it’s almost impossible to avoid the crowns, corgi cakes and communities falling over themselves to pay homage to the Queen.

English Heritage, the body overseeing many of England’s culturally important sites, shared their unique nod to the monarch.

Our spellbinding homage to Her Majesty The #Queen! 👑

We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge in celebration of the #PlatinumJubilee. pic.twitter.com/vn5vkGHJGt — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) May 30, 2022

It wasn’t quite the smash hit they might have hoped.

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got https://t.co/eLNgkpAxUK — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 30, 2022

Could somebody check in on Britain, please. I think it's having a stroke. https://t.co/3vOazcmqik — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) May 30, 2022

This is how you summon Nicholas Witchell https://t.co/OFk55vu9nb — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 30, 2022

Like druid Tinder pic.twitter.com/K3ypAhCrw2 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 30, 2022

An ancient monument whose function is now completely unknown, projected onto Stonehenge https://t.co/CHmwznXMbI — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) May 30, 2022

Not sure everything has to get covered in Queens, mate.

Stone henge pre-dates all that royal nonsense. Don’t get mixed up in it. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 30, 2022

it's only monday, this week is gonna get so unhinged (unhenged) https://t.co/ammn9PA0C8 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 30, 2022

The final boss for the Statue Defenders. https://t.co/ua3qdcEU3l — DJB (@DJ_Barc) May 30, 2022

The answer has been staring us in the face this whole time. The stones were carted from the Preselis to Wiltshire by chauffeur driven Rolls Royce. https://t.co/eT8deYWzC5 — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 30, 2022

Queenhenge. We've invented Queenhenge. Looking forward to Queen Nevis, the Queen Abbas Giant, and Hadrian's Queen – where the Queen is 73 miles long and covered in grafitti from pissed-off Roman soliders. https://t.co/0awTxYGOU0 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 30, 2022

Breaking – Queen's Jubilee Stonehenge projection stunt backfires as Church of England is made to display Pagan kings on all of its buildings pic.twitter.com/HHfqJqhHDY — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 30, 2022

