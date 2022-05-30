Politics

The government is bringing back imperial measures for the Jubilee – 21 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2022

Although any goods traded with the EU must display relevant weights and measures in metric terms, any countries wishing to use imperial units are at liberty to place them alongside the metric ones.

In the UK, the sytems co-exist, with imperial units being the legal standard for draught beers and road speeds, as well as common in building supplies, tool gauges and people’s weights and heights.

Despite that, Boris Johnson is pandering to a certain demographic with an announcement ahead of the Queen’s Jubilee weekend.

The anti-EU (and evidently anti-fact) Bruges Group leapt on the announcement.

Someone with actual knowledge set them straight.

People who weren’t fooled by Johnson’s dead cat had quite a bit to add.

