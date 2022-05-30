Comeback of the Day

Social Media

A reddit user named u/metrochurch has shared this screenshot of a spectacular self-own out in the wild.

Exactly why it was a self-own was captured in this response.

These comments captured the mood.

Can confirm. My dad never taught me to drive a stick. He had the opportunity but was too angry that I didn’t immediately get it.

Best_Confection_8788

Because Boomer mentality.

Exceptional_Angell

Person A doesn’t seem to remember that they can’t do most of the things THEIR parents did either. Every generation loses stuff from the past but learns stuff that past generations can’t even imagine. Life moves forward.

tw_72

Ok cool. Well stop asking me basic ass questions about technology. It’s not my fault you can’t work an iPhone.

boopandkitten

Why be smug about crippling the generation that will keep you alive? Idiots!

thejikz

If we all just switched to metric we could also cripple an entire generation.

ItsYourBoyReckster

Good ol’ case of “I have a skill that’s useless so I’m going to create a scenario in my head where it’s useful.”

stewymanx378

Old fart here— current generations are doing just fine. My generation gave you a shit world and future and the least we could do is stop talking crap.

zendetta

DenL4242 had a very feasible theory about what would happen if they did introduce cursive and manual-only cars.

If they did this, younger people would learn cursive and how to drive stick. Young people learn things.

Source r/CleverComebacks Image r/CleverComebacks, Amanda J Truscott on Pixabay