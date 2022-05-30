The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show featured possibly the most disgusting anecdote ever broadcast

Celebrity

Celebrity couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey have just begun a new TV project called The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show – lawsuit by Ronseal pending – in hwwich they interview other celebrity couples, and it’s already proved to be TV gold of the most disgusting kind.

In a segment called Please Keep Me Anonymous, a famous guest reads out something a member of the public has posted to Chris and Rosie’s podcast, Shagged Married Annoyed.

The unlucky celebrity in this case, stand-up comedian Lou Sanders, tried to read out a story with a strong ick factor. A very strong ick factor.

It’s NSFW and not safe for weak stomachs.

Chris shared the clip on Twitter.

I honestly can’t stop thinking about this video pic.twitter.com/yHQxM5YMmU — michael chakraverty (@mschakraverty) May 28, 2022

I have tears streaming down my cheeks!!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/MnTShaySbS — ᵁⁿᵏⁱᵉᴹᵒⁿᵏⁱᵉ (@UnkieMonkie) May 29, 2022

I've been a bit poorly and feeling a bit sorry for myself the last week but THIS made me cry laugh so much that the serotonin may last forever. https://t.co/m7a1W3z82X — S (@mrsschvod) May 29, 2022

Watched this over 100 times https://t.co/hWkQUtQkAp — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) May 28, 2022

The only acceptable last word is this –

Putting the gaggle into giggle — Lou Sanders tourwhore (@LouSanders) May 29, 2022

You can watch the show on Mondays on BBC2 at 9 pm. Maybe keep a sick bag handy.

