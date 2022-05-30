15 times people were unceremoniously called out for posting lies online (NSFW)
Reddit’s very bluntly named r/QuitYourBullshit is a collection of internet liars getting called out in no uncertain terms.
We’ve gathered some of its top posts from the past year, and it’s an object lesson in how to behave online. It’s occasionally NSFW.
1. Imperial measurements are hard
2. You don’t know him. He goes to another school.
3. When you forget reverse image search is a thing
4. Nobel prize for bullsh*tting
5. What could go wrong claiming to have been in a year-long diabetic coma?
6. There’s a lot going on here
7. A trustworthy source
8. Alt account problems
9. The old history search trap
10. ‘Gaandu’ means asshole
11. He would know
12. Nice self-own
13. But apart from that, it was fine
14. Neighbours from hell
15. You’re history!
BONUS – When you forget that the offline world exists
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
Source r/QuitYourBullshit Image r/QuitYourBullshit, torstensimon on Pixabay