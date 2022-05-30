Social Media

15 times people were unceremoniously called out for posting lies online (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated May 30th, 2022

Reddit’s very bluntly named r/QuitYourBullshit is a collection of internet liars getting called out in no uncertain terms.

We’ve gathered some of its top posts from the past year, and it’s an object lesson in how to behave online. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1. Imperial measurements are hard


2. You don’t know him. He goes to another school.


3. When you forget reverse image search is a thing


4. Nobel prize for bullsh*tting


5. What could go wrong claiming to have been in a year-long diabetic coma?


6. There’s a lot going on here


7. A trustworthy source


8. Alt account problems


9. The old history search trap


10. ‘Gaandu’ means asshole


11. He would know


12. Nice self-own


13. But apart from that, it was fine


14. Neighbours from hell


15. You’re history!


BONUS – When you forget that the offline world exists

Source r/QuitYourBullshit Image r/QuitYourBullshit, torstensimon on Pixabay