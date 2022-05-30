15 times people were unceremoniously called out for posting lies online (NSFW)

Social Media

Reddit’s very bluntly named r/QuitYourBullshit is a collection of internet liars getting called out in no uncertain terms.

We’ve gathered some of its top posts from the past year, and it’s an object lesson in how to behave online. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1. Imperial measurements are hard



2. You don’t know him. He goes to another school.



3. When you forget reverse image search is a thing



4. Nobel prize for bullsh*tting



5. What could go wrong claiming to have been in a year-long diabetic coma?



6. There’s a lot going on here



7. A trustworthy source



8. Alt account problems



9. The old history search trap



10. ‘Gaandu’ means asshole



11. He would know



12. Nice self-own



13. But apart from that, it was fine



14. Neighbours from hell



15. You’re history!



BONUS – When you forget that the offline world exists

