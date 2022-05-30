14 Adrian Chiles columns that are pure Alan Partridge

Celebrity

TV and radio presenter Adrian Chiles has become something of an understated national treasure, and one reason is his choice of topics for the Guardian column he’s been writing since 2019.

These are some favourites that give a little flavour of what Adrian is all about, which is mostly channeling Alan Partridge.

1.



Via

2



Via

3.



Via

4.



Via

5.



Via

6.



Via

7.



Via

8.



Via

9.



Via

10.



Via

11.



Via

12.



Via

13.



Via

14.



Via

He shared this fear –



Via

No danger of that.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Adrian Chiles has a urinal in his home and the internet was bowled over – only 6 responses you need

Source Guardian Image Guardian