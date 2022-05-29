People’s minds are blown by this cat-catching contraption

Animals

A contraption used by vets and animal shelters has got people wondering what they’re seeing – not to mention whether they can use it on other things.

It’s quite the spectacle.

What deckchair-based mishap led to the development of this product, known as the EZ Nabber?



When Twitter got wind of it, minds were blown.

i am losing my mind over the kitty grabber pic.twitter.com/GgCqxcE246 — Good ol Roy (@DagothUrine) May 21, 2022

you grab Miette?? You flatten her body like the pancake??? https://t.co/nM0KgFLi70 — Jen 'thin beast bones' Williams (@sennydreadful) May 23, 2022

What in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang world is this? https://t.co/CJ317465Ob — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 22, 2022

Every time you post a pic of your cat I’m gonna find it and grab it like this

pic.twitter.com/eUf63EB9NN — AD Magic Serple公式 (@atothe_d) May 22, 2022

Someone with a vested interest had this understandable reaction.

You could always get extra large versions for removing unwanted partygoers.

Source @pageandwhisker Image Screengrab