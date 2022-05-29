People’s minds are blown by this cat-catching contraption
A contraption used by vets and animal shelters has got people wondering what they’re seeing – not to mention whether they can use it on other things.
It’s quite the spectacle.
@pageandwhisker My favorite tool at the shelter! #cattok #animalshelterworker ♬ Frolic (From "Curb Your Enthusiasm") – London Music Works
What deckchair-based mishap led to the development of this product, known as the EZ Nabber?
When Twitter got wind of it, minds were blown.
i am losing my mind over the kitty grabber pic.twitter.com/GgCqxcE246
— Good ol Roy (@DagothUrine) May 21, 2022
you grab Miette?? You flatten her body like the pancake??? https://t.co/nM0KgFLi70
— Jen 'thin beast bones' Williams (@sennydreadful) May 23, 2022
DO. NOT. https://t.co/j31FjYps8I
— kieran (@homphs) May 22, 2022
What in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang world is this? https://t.co/CJ317465Ob
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 22, 2022
Every time you post a pic of your cat I’m gonna find it and grab it like this
pic.twitter.com/eUf63EB9NN
— AD Magic Serple公式 (@atothe_d) May 22, 2022
Don't F**k With Cats
pic.twitter.com/DEQZMLdKh1
— Brent Wilson (@WilsonBrentM) May 22, 2022
Someone with a vested interest had this understandable reaction.
What. The. F. Is. This?!pic.twitter.com/qi7GlnatYy
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 25, 2022
You could always get extra large versions for removing unwanted partygoers.
Source @pageandwhisker Image Screengrab