People’s minds are blown by this cat-catching contraption

Poke Staff. Updated May 29th, 2022

A contraption used by vets and animal shelters has got people wondering what they’re seeing – not to mention whether they can use it on other things.

It’s quite the spectacle.

@pageandwhisker My favorite tool at the shelter! #cattok #animalshelterworker ♬ Frolic (From "Curb Your Enthusiasm") – London Music Works

What deckchair-based mishap led to the development of this product, known as the EZ Nabber?


When Twitter got wind of it, minds were blown.

Someone with a vested interest had this understandable reaction.

You could always get extra large versions for removing unwanted partygoers.

