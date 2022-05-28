‘What hasn’t changed in the past 1000 years?’ 21 fascinating facts

Pics

Over on Reddit, someone named u/mommy_xx1 asked people this question –

What hasn’t changed in the past 1000 years?

Sadly, nobody replied with “Your mum!”, but they still managed to dredge up some fascinating facts, like these –

momogirl200

2.

Cats. An eternal reminder that no matter how great we are, we will never compare to the majesty of the simple house cat.

OmnipresentEntity

3.

The older generation complaining about the youth, apparently the youths moral corruptness has been the downfall of civilisation for centuries.

Icy_Many_3971

TattooJerry

5.

Stained glass. There are certainly new techniques and small innovations, but generally the same as it was! Blown glass, lead, a little vitreous paint ….

lost_lemman

6.

Humans are still their own worst enemy.

subvet657

7.

Taxes have pretty much stayed the same since the Roman times. Consumption, property, and tariff taxes are still things we have today.

RandalTheRoaster

goodbye9hello10

9.

Chess.

Inevitable_Ad5972

10.

Scissors. The basic design for shears goes back to 400 BCE.

Educational_Candy_17

11.

Sandals. For thousands of years we have worn thin pieces of wood under our feet and a few straps to hold in place. Serious, sandals have not needed to change for millennia.

dobbbie