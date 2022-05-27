Videos

‘Would you ride on the world’s highest swing?’ Opinions are divided

Poke Staff. Updated May 27th, 2022

A video of a cliff swing at China’s Yunyang Longgang Scenic Spot has split reactions over whether people would take the plunge – so to speak. See what you think.

With a swing range of just over 90 metres, reaching a height of 88 metres above the ground, that’s a hard no from us, but not everybody was in the same mind about the white-knuckle (and green-face) ride.

This funny but gross comment from @DJ_Barc might be nearer to the truth than he realised – for some, anyway.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This BBC News man reporting live from a rollercoaster is a very funny watch

Source Amazing Facts! Image Screengrab