‘Would you ride on the world’s highest swing?’ Opinions are divided

A video of a cliff swing at China’s Yunyang Longgang Scenic Spot has split reactions over whether people would take the plunge – so to speak. See what you think.

Would you ride on the world's highest swing? pic.twitter.com/itUTS5euOf — Amazing facts! (@Factsofw0rld) May 26, 2022

With a swing range of just over 90 metres, reaching a height of 88 metres above the ground, that’s a hard no from us, but not everybody was in the same mind about the white-knuckle (and green-face) ride.

If i was secured safe enough: hell yes ! https://t.co/JWLFXWSewT — 🐶🏳️‍🌈DaydreamPuppy➖🔴➖ (@PuppyDaydream) May 26, 2022

All fun and games until a strap fails. https://t.co/V1NwHKgIIB — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) May 26, 2022

modern 'adrenaline junkie' attractions really are just what medieval to victorian era people would have used as forms of torture lmao https://t.co/i8ooJ3xZF7 — Ishmelga Apologist (@Kaibump) May 26, 2022

Dear god, I get dizzy on the top bunk so it's a no from me. https://t.co/gh38dgLirb — Stan's Mum 🐈 ⛳ 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 3.5% (@shankleychamp) May 26, 2022

At least my death would be scenic… — Jennifer (@oyofmidmidworld) May 26, 2022

This funny but gross comment from @DJ_Barc might be nearer to the truth than he realised – for some, anyway.

It would be like the Red Arrows, except brown and yellow https://t.co/uJnosXAFCz — DJB (@DJ_Barc) May 26, 2022

