‘Would you ride on the world’s highest swing?’ Opinions are divided
A video of a cliff swing at China’s Yunyang Longgang Scenic Spot has split reactions over whether people would take the plunge – so to speak. See what you think.
Would you ride on the world's highest swing? pic.twitter.com/itUTS5euOf
— Amazing facts! (@Factsofw0rld) May 26, 2022
With a swing range of just over 90 metres, reaching a height of 88 metres above the ground, that’s a hard no from us, but not everybody was in the same mind about the white-knuckle (and green-face) ride.
If i was secured safe enough: hell yes ! https://t.co/JWLFXWSewT
— 🐶🏳️🌈DaydreamPuppy➖🔴➖ (@PuppyDaydream) May 26, 2022
All fun and games until a strap fails. https://t.co/V1NwHKgIIB
— Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) May 26, 2022
modern 'adrenaline junkie' attractions really are just what medieval to victorian era people would have used as forms of torture lmao https://t.co/i8ooJ3xZF7
— Ishmelga Apologist (@Kaibump) May 26, 2022
Dear god, I get dizzy on the top bunk so it's a no from me. https://t.co/gh38dgLirb
— Stan's Mum 🐈 ⛳ 🇪🇺 🏳️🌈 3.5% (@shankleychamp) May 26, 2022
https://t.co/cJTahDJKoT pic.twitter.com/FdhBfLafXg
— The Cafe y Pitufo Account (@CafePitufo) May 26, 2022
At least my death would be scenic…
— Jennifer (@oyofmidmidworld) May 26, 2022
This funny but gross comment from @DJ_Barc might be nearer to the truth than he realised – for some, anyway.
It would be like the Red Arrows, except brown and yellow https://t.co/uJnosXAFCz
— DJB (@DJ_Barc) May 26, 2022
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
This BBC News man reporting live from a rollercoaster is a very funny watch
Source Amazing Facts! Image Screengrab