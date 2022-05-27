Politics

The government tried to disguise its windfall tax u-turn by calling it a temporary targeted energy profits levy – 12 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2022

Just a week after voting down Ed Miliband’s amendment to force a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, the government has announced a new package of measures to help with the cost of living crisis – to be funded in part by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Coming just a day after the damning details of Sue Gray’s report into partygate turned the spotlight once again onto Boris Johnson’s fitness to lead, there was considerable scepticism about the motives behind the move.

The hasty renaming of the windfall tax as a temporary targeted energy profits levy had strong Vladimir Putin’s special military operation in Ukraine vibes.

These reactions show the prevailing thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

James Felton had one eye on the benefits of the almost inevitible future Tory revelations.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

George Eustice’s cost-of-living advice wasn’t the slam dunk he thought – 15 favourite reactions

Source Rishi Sunak Image Screengrab