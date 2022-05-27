‘What is the most interesting statistic you know?’ 27 proper jaw-droppers

Pics

People have been sharing some properly mind-blowing stats after Redditor Foundation_james asked this.

“What is the most interesting statistic you know?”

And we’ve been crunching the numbers (answers) so you don’t have to and here are our 27 favourites.

1.

‘Of the 30 fastest 100 meter sprint times, 21 were run by athletes who tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

‘The other 9 were Usain Bolt.’

Davecasa

2.

‘48% of British people wouldn’t go to space even if their safety was guaranteed with the most popular reason being that they just simply didn’t have any interest in going.’

Molesandmangoes

3.

‘20% of the mammal species on our planet are different types of bats.

‘There’s about 5000 species of mammals, and about 1000 of them are varieties of our little winged buddies.’

peon2

4.

‘A full 6 percent of Americans reckon they could beat a grizzly bear in unarmed combat.

‘Edit: And before another bear arm joke, just fyi bears already don’t have arms. So removing bear arms doesn’t improve your chances. Technically, all four are legs, with the front two called forelegs.’

hellothere42069

5.

‘Used to work as a meteorologist. More people die from flooding each year than from every other natural disaster added together. A good portion, at least, are people who think their cars can make it through the water when they obviously cannot.’

cbandy

6.

‘Dragonflies have a 95% hunt success rate. Making them the most effective hunters in the world.’

JESquirrel

7.

‘Since the mid-1970s, the world’s population has doubled.’

Reyesdesd

8.

‘7% of all humans that ever existed are alive today.’

arne

9.

‘The risk of a heart attack is about 20% greater on Mondays for adult men, and 15% greater for adult women.’

ETphonehoooome

10.

’34 percent of adults and 75 percent of children sleep with a stuffed animal or a blanket, or other sentimental object as their comfort object.’

SuvenPan

11.

‘The human eye blinks about 4.2 million times a year on average.’

selfishnerd77

12.

‘In 2020, overdose with a synthetic opioid (primarily fentanyl) became the LEADING cause of death in all Americans ages 18 to 45. Motor vehicle accidents were the former leading cause for this age group.’

nervemiester

13.

‘The birthday ‘paradox’, the fact if you have 23 random people there is a 50% change 2 have the same birthday.’

SebaZDK