This puppy pranking his siblings is 21 seconds of pure joy

Here’s 21 seconds to take your mind off everything else that’s going on right now.

It’s a puppy pranking his siblings in this video shared by B-L-O-C-K-S over on Reddit.

Awww! of the week.

‘Rotflmao the other two look at the camera man like “you really just let him do that?”

TruthFndr ‘Are you seeing this shit and not doing anything?’

lonelygalexy Thats a double “WTF” look if I’ve ever seen one.’

4-me ‘I love how he just barks at them after non-stop.’

Quetierna “We are too old for this shit Franklin”.

Freefight “See Susan, this is why we didn’t want a puppy”

reluctantdragon

Source Reddit u/B-L-O-C-K-S