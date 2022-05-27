This parental ‘proof of age’ test is A++

Pics

Kids these days are so clever there are very few ‘proof of age’ checks that they can’t find their way around.

But this one is surely properly childproof.

‘Age check…’ said PrincipledInelegance who shared it over on Reddit.

Nicely done.

‘Next question: what are video tapes?’

macsare1 ‘They’re like cassette tapes, but for tv and are bigger.’

giasumaru ‘Next question: what are cassette tapes?’

physical_solipsism ‘Trick question, VCRs are for destroying VHS tapes.’

thetoiletslayer ‘And keeping time.’

DesultoryName ‘I guess if you really want to see 12:00, 12:00, 12:00, 12:00.’

thetoiletslayer

