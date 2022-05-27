The magnificent takedown of this American anti-vaxxer will send you ape

Science

We have to confess we didn’t know a lot (anything) about right wing US ‘influencer’, anti-vaxxer and much else besides Candace Owens before now.

A quick search reveals she once suggested the US invade Australia in order to free its people ‘suffering under a totalitarian regime’ and was praised by Donald Trump as a ‘very smart thinker’.

Possibly this is all we need to know.

We only mention her after she went on Twitter to troll people worried about the monkey pox, which has seen a unusual rise in a number of cases in multiple countries around the world.

I will laugh in the face of any person who lines up to get the monkey pox vaccine. Because stupid is funny. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 24, 2022

And this takedown was 10/10.

Boom.

‘If stupid is funny then she’s fucking hilarious.’

ExactlySorta ‘Wait I thought they were “not anti-vax, just anti this vax.”

PB219 ‘After covid they’re probably “anti-any new vaccine that’s ever produced because the government is out to get us.” ‘She’s just so uninformed she doesn’t realize the vaccine for this has been around for over two centuries.’

Equivalent-Draw-3066

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

H/T Reddit u/DunamisMax Source Twitter @prchovanec