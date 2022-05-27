Simply 13 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s been another long week so what better time to enjoy these 13 funny pictures that made us smile on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘At my local bookstore’

(via)

2. ‘Apparently this cat enjoys sneaking into a health center and napping’

(via)

3. ‘Age check…’

(via)

4. ‘My wife’s note to our graduating son vs. mine’

(via)

5. ‘Sign outside a local tattoo parlor in Michigan’

(via)

6. ‘I got cookies made to commemorate my hysterectomy. Bakery did not disappoint’

(via)

7. ‘Hi there little guy’

(via)

8. ‘Found this on San Francisco apartments craigslist. “The apartment includes a second bonus bedroom with a built-in platform bed that would be great for guests, as a den or a work-from-home office.”

(via)

9. ‘Inflation has been hitting everything’

(via)

10. ‘I was so excited to take a picture with the lions, and realized at the last second that they were “having fun”

(via)

11. ‘Same same but different’

(via)

12. ‘Found at a local brewery! Finally have something to water my plants with’



(via)

13. ‘Zoom in for a surprise’

(via)

