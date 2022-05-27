Politics

Nadine Dorries has recorded a rap about online safety – THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2022

TikTok is well known for its dance trends, sea shanties and lip-synchs, but it’s just unleashed a brand new horror – rapping politicians. To be more specific, rapping Nadine Dorries.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport took to the social media site to push the controversial Online Safety Bill.

If you have any anti-cringe technology, turn it on now.

@nadinedorriesmp How we’re making the internet safer 🖐🏻🎤 #onlinesafety #internet #ukpolitics #nadinedorries #news #government #law #freespeech #content #blowthisup #fyp ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

Possibly the most cringeworthy thing to come out of DCMS since Hancock’s ‘Matt App’ tried to harvest the data of its unsuspecting users. Both of them.

These are just a few comments from TikTok users.

Oh great. Some more laws without resources to properly enforce them.
corporatepariah

This bill is designed to stop encryption which the is the main way we get privacy in the internet. Even China doesn’t attack End-to-End encryption 😳
Banks

How are the vibes so bad???
Tom Patterman

Naturally, it wound up on Twitter.

Here’s what tweeters thought.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The brilliant Sooz Kempner, whose Nadine Dorries parody sketches are a must-see experience, had this reaction.

We don’t blame her. Satire is dead.

