Nadine Dorries has recorded a rap about online safety – THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Politics

TikTok is well known for its dance trends, sea shanties and lip-synchs, but it’s just unleashed a brand new horror – rapping politicians. To be more specific, rapping Nadine Dorries.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport took to the social media site to push the controversial Online Safety Bill.

If you have any anti-cringe technology, turn it on now.

Possibly the most cringeworthy thing to come out of DCMS since Hancock’s ‘Matt App’ tried to harvest the data of its unsuspecting users. Both of them.

These are just a few comments from TikTok users.

Oh great. Some more laws without resources to properly enforce them.

corporatepariah This bill is designed to stop encryption which the is the main way we get privacy in the internet. Even China doesn’t attack End-to-End encryption 😳

Banks How are the vibes so bad???

Tom Patterman

Naturally, it wound up on Twitter.

“Siri, please show me a country being totally infantilised by its own ruling class.” (Don’t miss the mic drop at the end, if you can bear it for that long). We are living in a cartoon. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/TPj5i323Ev — Brendan May (@bmay) May 27, 2022

Here’s what tweeters thought.

1.

Can someone rewrite the Meatloaf song and make it – ‘I will do anything to distract from Sue Gray, including rap?’. https://t.co/m67jybaqJR — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) May 26, 2022

2.

3.

I think someone's put acid in my toothpaste https://t.co/6Yzts2wDJ9 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 27, 2022

4.

INTERNET SAFETY WARNING: there’s a link going around which claims to take you to a TikTok of Nadine Dorries rapping. Don’t click on the link. It takes you to a TikTok of Nadine Dorries rapping. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) May 26, 2022

5.

Can't believe there's someone whose job is to write rap lyrics for Nadine Dorries pic.twitter.com/dpHmMNfP5h — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 26, 2022

6.

Just watched Nadine Dorries's 'rap video' and adding 'rap' to the long list of cultural areas that neither she nor the Conservatives' PR team understand. Sounds like someone's played them a Streets album through a wasp's walkman. — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) May 27, 2022

7.

HEY! WHY NOT START FRIDAY WITH NADINE DORRIES RAPPING FOR THE KIDS? i'm not even joking. pic.twitter.com/TzfRSx8BNE — Gurney Harlech (@GurneyHarlech) May 26, 2022

8.

The Nadine Dorries ‘rap’ uses some stale memes and internet tropes from about seven years ago, so should do well on Twitter at least pic.twitter.com/oeu9y4o15X — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) May 26, 2022

The brilliant Sooz Kempner, whose Nadine Dorries parody sketches are a must-see experience, had this reaction.

I ain't touching this. No way. https://t.co/uXlM29O6zw — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 26, 2022

We don’t blame her. Satire is dead.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

12 scathing takedowns of Nadine Dorries’ tired defence of Boris Johnson

Source Nadine Dorries Image Screengrab