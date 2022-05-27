‘POV – You’re a millennial’ is making people feel hilariously seen

Entertainment

The wonderful Jimmy Rees likes to highlight what life is like for certain groups in society by ‘scanning and packing’ all the things they have in common.

Some of his POV sketches take a look at nurses, uni students, primary school teachers and residents of various Australian cities, but we wanted you to see what Jimmy* thinks unites Millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996.

*born in 1987

Is that you? See what you think.

Haha yes as someone born in 83 I hate being part of the so called “millennial” generation but apparently we are. Glad you can relate Jimmy 🙈

mahadewiiii

Recently turned 30. I went from laughing because I took my Pokémon cards with me when I left home, to crying about that house deposit (too real right now), and then laughing again. Loved it Jimmy!

SpottedOtter

That was glorious

Although I will continue to call myself Gen Y and never, ever a millennial 😆

BlimeyThere

I watched this on my phone (with headphones) at a cafe, eating smashed avo on toast, drinking an almond milk mocha…….. genuinely glanced around to see if I was being spied on.

Jane Doe

I love how Jimmy is literally just attacking himself in this video.

Ava Alce

To sum up the Millennial experience while watching Jimmy’s sketch.

Never before have I been so offended by something I 100% agree with!

Ishla Corrin

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

The awful truth about trying to get to sleep

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab