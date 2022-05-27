How these models walk is this week’s funniest, most accurate observation

Videos

The video of these models walking down the runway went wildly viral this week.

It’s not because of what the models are doing – well, it is – but what @868nathan, who shared the clip, had to say about it. And it’s surely this week’s funniest, most accurate observation.

Every single Balenciaga runway model walks like someone owes them money😭 pic.twitter.com/h3CnyJLHCN — nathan (@868nathan) May 22, 2022

And here are three of our favourite funny comments (the last one for Ozark fans only …)

2nd walk was PISSED she running late for the blood sacrifice https://t.co/wfB7OcbDyJ — taraji p henchmen (@theeluvvbelow) May 23, 2022

That second model was Theresa May, yuh cyaan fool me! I know that walk and posture from anywhere. https://t.co/jtdBvhLWwF — Melle (@__mellanin) May 23, 2022

The 2nd one is Ruth Langmore https://t.co/MXQYp6Qo5K — Dylan (@Dylwiddit) May 23, 2022

Source Twitter @868nathan